New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Live Game Thread — Game 5

The Yankees' fifth game of the 2020 regular season is tonight and right here on Inside The Pinstripes is this is the place to be.

Here are Thursday night's lineups, pitchers and some news leading up to first pitch at Camden Yards.

New York Yankees (3-1) at Baltimore Orioles (2-2)

Thursday, July 30

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

LHP John Means vs. LHP J.A. Happ

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

DJ LeMahieu — 2B

Aaron Judge — RF

Gleyber Torres — SS

Giancarlo Stanton — DH

Aaron Hicks — CF

Luke Voit — 1B

Gary Sánchez — C

Gio Urshela — 3B

Miguel Andújar — LF

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

Austin Hays — CF

Hanser Alberto — 2B

Renato Núñez — 1B

Anthony Santander — RF

Pedro Severino — C

Dwight Smith Jr. — DH

Pat Valaika — SS

Rio Ruiz — 3B

Cedric Mullens — LF

For New York, Miguel Andújar gets the start in left field over a struggling Brett Gardner. With a lefty on the mound, the matchup makes sense, but Gardner has also started the season 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts.

Here's what manager Aaron Boone had to say about Andújar getting the nod Thursday night.

"I think that's that's one way of, you know, getting them in there from time to time, you know he'll get his starts here and there at third base but yeah I feel like, you know, this is a matchup to get him back in there and again trying to keep a few of these guys that haven't been playing every day, trying to as much as possible, get them somewhat regular at-bats."

Related Reading:

First pitch is coming up... feel free to comment below before, during or after the game with your thoughts, comments and questions!

When do you think Gary Sánchez will get his first hit of the season? Will J.A. Happ dominate Baltimore tonight? How many homers will New York hit? Let us know below!

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees