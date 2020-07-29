New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Live Game Thread — Game 4

After a few days off, due to a few postponements related to the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak, the Yankees are back in action. New York will take on the Orioles for the first time this season, traveling to Baltimore for an impromptu two-game set.

Here are Wednesday night's starting lineups and probable pitchers under the lights at Camden Yards:

New York Yankees (2-1) at Baltimore Orioles (2-1)

Wednesday, July 29

First pitch: 7:35 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

RHP Asher Wojciechowski vs. RHP Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

DJ LeMahieu — 2B

Aaron Judge — RF

Gleyber Torres — SS

Giancarlo Stanton — DH

Aaron Hicks — CF

Mike Ford — 1B

Gary Sánchez — C

Gio Urshela — 3B

Brett Gardner — LF

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

Austin Hays — CF

Anthony Santander — RF

José Iglesias — SS

Rio Ruiz — 3B

Hanser Alberto — 2B

Renato Núñez — 1B

Dwight Smith Jr. — DH

Pedro Severino — C

DJ Stewart — LF

The Yankees were originally scheduled to play at Yankee Stadium against the Phillies but as Philadelphia continues to be tested after exposure to the Marlins over the weekend, MLB shifted around the schedule.

Here's what manager Aaron Boone had to say Wednesday afternoon after a late arrival to Baltimore the night before and a quick workout at Camden Yards:

Workout was great. It was really good to get here, we were able to get on the field about eight o'clock and get a full BP routine in. A couple guys had bullpens to throw so they were able to get on the mound. So it was really productive, it was a really pretty night, I don't know if anyone saw the sky. It was kind of a neat night to be here, it was good to get back out on the field and get back to the hotel and get a good night's sleep and you know feel ready to go today

