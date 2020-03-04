Which Yankees' Outfielders Will Be Called Upon To Help Replace Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

At this point in Spring Training, with just over three weeks remaining until Opening Day, roster battles are unfolding within every organization around baseball. Whether it be for a rotation spot, a late-inning role in the bullpen or even for one of a final roster spot as a reserve off the bench, countless players are presently competing for expanded roles in the 2020 regular season.

For the Yankees – now that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are unlikely to play on Opening Day – an internal competition for two starting spots in the outfield has begun.

Those in the running come from several different backgrounds – some with more big-league experience than others. Each outfielder is a viable contributor in his own way. Here are some of the Yankees that you could see take that long jog out to the outfield in New York's regular season opener:

Brett Gardner: The lock

For the longest-tenured player on the Yankees, brought back on a one-year deal this offseason, it's safe to assume Brett Gardner will be among the club's starting outfielders.

Entering his age-36 season, Gardner is coming off one of the best years of his career – a campaign in which he set career highs in home runs (28), RBI (74), slugging percentage (.503) and OPS (.829). This isn't the same player that stole 49 bags in 2011 – or posted a 7.4 WAR in the year before that – but Gardner's experience and veteran leadership will be key in mentoring younger outfielders taking on a bigger role this season.

If all goes according to plan, Aaron Hicks is poised to return toward the end of the season after Tommy John surgery in his elbow this offseason. At that point, if Hicks' arm is completely healthy, he'll reassume his starting spot in center field. Until then, Gardner should be a reliable asset for the Yanks on both sides of the ball.

Mike Tauchman: Returning from a breakout season

In 2019 – his third big-league season and first in pinstripes – Mike Tauchman led the Yankees in games played in left field. Although he flew under the radar at times, Tauchman had one of the best offensive second halves on this talented roster.

Before his breakout performance came to an abrupt close in September, with a strained left calf sending him reluctantly to the injured list, Tauchman posted a .315 batting average with a .977 OPS after the All-Star break.

Further, in only 86 total games played, he posted the Yankees' fifth-highest WAR (3.6) last season. That's 0.3 less than Gleyber Torres' final tally in wins above replacement – the Yankee starting shortstop played in 58 more games than Tauchman did.

Tauchman is a logical choice to slide back in as the starting left fielder in 2020 as he's healthy this spring and "extremely motivated" to replicate his performance from last year.

Miguel Andújar: Testing his defensive versatility

A third baseman by trade – not just since his rookie year in 2018, but since his childhood, Miguel Andújar has blossomed in the outfield this spring.

With Gio Urshela taking over at the hot corner in his absence last season, while Andújar played in just 12 games due to injury, taking reps in the outfield was initially viewed as a mechanism to get him at-bats. Now, the Yanks may very well need him out there.

Andújar has shined during Spring Training thus far, reminding us all why his bat deserves a spot in the Bombers' lineup. If he can bring the same type of offensive performance that he produced in his rookie season – when he finished second in the race for Rookie of the Year in the American League – there's no question skipper Aaron Boone will find a way to pencil Andújar in as an outfielder on several occasions.

Clint Frazier: Ready to take advantage of an opportunity

Entering his fourth season with the Yankees, Clint Frazier said shortly after reporting to camp that he feels like 2020 is his first time to have a "legitimate chance to break with the club." With Judge and Stanton set to miss time, this seems almost bound to happen.

Frazier, similar to Andújar, worked hard on his defense this offseason. He even adopted a new technique in the outfield to "rev his engine" prior to tracking down fly balls. By sorting out his defense, which was viewed as a liability over the past few seasons, Frazier's bat is able to shine.

The 25-year-old has had a tremendous spring thus far offensively and is poised to breakout with more playing time in the Majors. This is shaping up to be his best shot yet and he's hungry to prove his worth.

Rosell Herrera: Opening Eyes This Spring

There's several lesser-known outfielders who have appeared with New York thus far this spring. Veteran Zack Granite, top prospect Estevan Florial and even Triple-A standout Trey Amburgey have each played in at least half of the Yankees' 10 exhibition games.

One player that has earned his skipper's praise thus far, however, is Rosell Herrera. The switch-hitting utilityman has proven he's worth taking a serious look at this spring as a versatile defender capable of adding depth at the big-league level. Not only has Herrera been used in both the infield and outfield this spring, but he has one of the team's hottest bats, leading the club with seven hits (and a .500 average) as of Tuesday.

Herrera has a major obstacle to overcome – in currently not having a spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster – but he's playing his way into the conversation for a role on Opening Day.

With Major League Baseball's new rule that expands team's rosters from 25 to 26 players, expect the Yankees to come out of Spring Training with 13 position players eligible for the regular season's opener. If Judge and Stanton end up on the injured list, the majority of these outfielders will be in Yankees' road grays in Baltimore on March 26.

