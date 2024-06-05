Yankees Phenom Makes Team History After Another Impressive Appearance
The New York Yankees certainly could not have expected what they are seeing from young phenom Luis Gil right now.
Gil earned a spot in the starting rotation out of Spring Training with 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole injured. It wasn't even clear in Spring Training initially if the rookie would be the one to take over the spot and he certainly has proved the Yankees right so far.
The 26-year-old not only has been one of the best rookies in baseball but one of the best pitchers overall. Gil had yet another impressive performance on Tuesday night and now has an American League-leading 1.82 ERA and 85-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 starts so far to go along with an impressive 8-1 record.
Gil has been so good this season that he even joined former New York Mets and current Texas Rangers star Jacob deGrom as the only two pitchers with an ERA at 0.65 or less, 50 or more strikeouts, and 15 or fewer hits allowed in any 7-game span since 1913, according to Stathead's Katie Sharp.
There has been plenty of speculation that the Yankees could move Gil to the bullpen when Cole is ready to return but he is making that decision extremely difficult. At this point, you can't move Gil. New York will have to figure out another way to alter the rotation without losing Gil.
If he can continue to pitch at this level, he could take home the American League Rookie of the Year award along with possibly a Cy Young award of his own.
Gil has been fantastic and seemingly is making team history with each outing right now.
