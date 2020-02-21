InsideThePinstripes
Yankees Play Ping Pong in Annual Team-Bonding Activity

Max Goodman

TAMPA, Fla. – What better way to celebrate the return of baseball games than some friendly competition.

After completing the Yankees' third full-team workout of the spring, the Bombers gathered for their annual team-building activity. In his managerial press conference earlier in the afternoon, skipper Aaron Boone excitedly revealed the plan for this year.

"Ping pong," Boone exclaimed, beaming. "March Madness style. 64 slots. We got a big bracket catered in there, should be a lot of fun, should be a lot of trash talking going on. We’ll see how it goes."

Yankees players, coaches, field staff and front office baseball operations personnel participated in Friday's annual event. Six rounds later, infielder Kyle Holder beat out veteran reliever Dan Otero to take home the championship.

Here's what the bracket looked like (courtesy of the New York Yankees):

Yankees ping-pong tournament full bracket
New York Yankees Ping Pong Championship completed bracketNEW YORK YANKEES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Three of the No. 1 seeds – Holder as well as relievers Jonathan Holder and Dan Otero – advanced to the Final Four. Outfielder Brett Gardner was the lone top seed to be ousted before the semi-final round. 

Boone had predicted that the group bonding exercise would be a hit, emphasizing the camaraderie that events like these can foster.

"Just togetherness away from the baseball stuff," Boone said. "Just trying to build into that closeness, culture. These guys like to be competitive too so I think it’s one of those things where guys get competitive, talk smack."

According to Sweeny Murti of WFAN, that wasn't the only thing Boone predicted. He also guessed that Holder would be the victor hours before the tournament began. 

You may recall, this isn't the first time Boone has correctly predicted results ahead of a sporting event. Earlier this month, he tweeted out what he thought the score of the Super Bowl would be (spoiler: he was spot on):

As always in a March Madness style bracket, there are upsets and high-profile matchups.

No. 2 seed pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt was taken out by outfielder Trey Amburgey in the tourney's third round and backstop Wynston Sawyer got the best of Gardner in the Elite Eight.

The section of the bracket with the most star power was unquestionably the bottom right quadrant. After defeating closer Aroldis Chapman in the opening round, shortstop Gleyber Torres eliminated outfielder Aaron Judge from the tournament – Torres was eventually beaten by Otero, who went on to play in the finals. 

The Bronx Bombers will rest up Friday night before their long-awaited Spring Training opener Saturday afternoon against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. 

