New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Score Updates – Spring Training Game 3

Max Goodman

TAMPA, Fla. – In the Yankees' third exhibition game of the spring, the Bombers host the Pirates here at George M. Steinbrenner Field. New York is looking for its first victory of the spring thus far, but more importantly Gerrit Cole, Brett Gardner, Gary Sánchez and Giancarlo Stanton will make their Spring Training debuts this evening. 

To follow along tonight, keep it locked in here at Inside The Pinstripes, comment your thoughts and enjoy live score updates (and quite a bit on Cole's first start).

New York Yankees (0-2) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (0-3)

Monday, February 25

George M. Steinbrenner Field – Tampa, Fla.

First pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Pitching probables:

RHP Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. RHP Chris Stratton (PIT)

Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup

Adam Frazier – 2B

Bryan Reynolds – LF

Cole Tucker – SS

Josh Bell – 1B

JT Riddle – DH

Jacob Stallings –  C

Guillermo Heredia – CF

Phillip Evans – 3B

Charlie Tilson – RF

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

DJ LeMahieu – 2B

Brett Gardner – CF

Gleyber Torres – SS

Giancarlo Stanton – DH

Gary Sánchez – C

Mike Ford – 1B

Gio Urshela – 3B

Clint Frazier – LF

Zack Granite – RF

First Pitch: 6:35 p.m. 

Top of the 1st

Gerrit Cole took the mound, garnering a resounding applause from the fans here at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

After the Pirates' leadoff hitter Adam Frazier popped up to Gleyber Torres at short, Cole registered his first strikeout with the Yankees this spring. He barely missed on a backdoor curveball before Bryan Reynolds whiffed on an offspeed pitch in the dirt.

Cole walked shortstop Cole Tucker with two outs, forcing the right-hander to go to the stretch for a matchup with slugger Josh Bell. 

The Yankees' ace took care of Pittsburgh's cleanup hitter with a high fastball, his second strikeout of the evening. 

Top of the 2nd

Jordan Montgomery comes in for the Yankees, signaling the end of Gerrit Cole's night (as expected). Cole's final line: 1.0 inning pitched, two strikeouts, one walks, 20 pitches, 12 strikes.

Bottom of the 2nd

So far both Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sánchez have struck out swinging in their first at-bats of the spring. 

Clint Frazier continues to hit the ball hard, however, as this line drive gets hauled in at the base of the center-field wall.

