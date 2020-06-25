New York Yankees Stars React to Return of Major League Baseball

Fans weren't the only ones to show their excitement on social media when it was announced that Major League Baseball will be played this summer.

Countless players up and down the Yankees roster took to Twitter and Instagram in the hours and days after news broke that the details of baseball's return had been finalized.

A second version of Spring Training is set to take place when the calendar flips to July. Then, the 2020 regular season will begin on either July 23 or 24, comprised of a 60-game schedule.

Here's how some of New York's biggest stars reacted to the news that they'd be able to return to the field this summer after months of uncertainty from the novel coronavirus pandemic and weeks of frustration from worsening negotiations between the league and players union.

The Yankees, and all 30 big-league clubs, have been dormant since early-March when the sport came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the sport is returning, the virus hasn't disappeared for good. In fact, several teams have had players test positive for the virus in the last few days. That influenced MLB to shut down Spring Training facilities in Florida and Arizona. The Yankees haven't had a player test positive for the virus since March – when two minor leaguers were diagnosed with COVID-19 – but four employees reportedly have come down with it in the last few days.

With George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa closed for disinfection procedures, the Yankees will be working out at Yankee Stadium when Spring Training 2.0 begins next week.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees