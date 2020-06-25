InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

New York Yankees Stars React to Return of Major League Baseball

Max Goodman

Fans weren't the only ones to show their excitement on social media when it was announced that Major League Baseball will be played this summer. 

Countless players up and down the Yankees roster took to Twitter and Instagram in the hours and days after news broke that the details of baseball's return had been finalized.

A second version of Spring Training is set to take place when the calendar flips to July. Then, the 2020 regular season will begin on either July 23 or 24, comprised of a 60-game schedule.

Here's how some of New York's biggest stars reacted to the news that they'd be able to return to the field this summer after months of uncertainty from the novel coronavirus pandemic and weeks of frustration from worsening negotiations between the league and players union.

The Yankees, and all 30 big-league clubs, have been dormant since early-March when the sport came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Although the sport is returning, the virus hasn't disappeared for good. In fact, several teams have had players test positive for the virus in the last few days. That influenced MLB to shut down Spring Training facilities in Florida and Arizona. The Yankees haven't had a player test positive for the virus since March – when two minor leaguers were diagnosed with COVID-19 – but four employees reportedly have come down with it in the last few days. 

With George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa closed for disinfection procedures, the Yankees will be working out at Yankee Stadium when Spring Training 2.0 begins next week. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive Video, Timeless Stories from Babe Ruth Day in 1947 Brought to Life with New York Sports Tours Virtual Experience

Watch exclusive footage from Babe Ruth Day in 1947 and listen to timeless stories from those in attendance with this New York Sports Tours virtual experience

Max Goodman

Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals the Source of his Hatred for the New York Yankees

Ken Griffey Jr. revealed why he hates the Yankees in the documentary 'Junior.' Here's why the Hall of Famer never wanted to play in New York

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Will Be 'Ready to Play' in July

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks, who has been recovering from Tommy John surgery this offseason, confirmed he will be ready to play for New York in July

Max Goodman

Yankees, Mets to Resume Spring Training in New York

After an influx of COVID-19 cases at MLB facilities in Florida, the Yankees and Mets will be resuming Spring Training in New York according to Governor Cuomo

Max Goodman

Report: Several Yankees Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is directly impacting the New York Yankees once again. Four members of the organization have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Max Goodman

Negotiations Aside, COVID-19 May Inevitably Shut Down Season Before It Starts

Major League Baseball players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic, rather than negotiations, could prevent the 2020 season

Max Goodman

Yankees' President Randy Levine: Commissioner Manfred Should Say 'We're Finished Talking About the Number of Games'

President of the New York Yankees Randy Levine gave his take on the negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA, giving advice to commissioner Rob Manfred

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton's Top Ten Home Runs

Giancarlo Stanton hit the first home run of his MLB career on this day in 2010. One decade later, here are 10 of the slugger's longest and most memorable homers

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: Ron Guidry Strikes Out 18

On this day in Yankees history, Ron Guidry set a franchise record with 18 strikeouts. To celebrate the anniversary of his historic performance, here's more

Max Goodman

Gary Sheffield Recalls Personal Experiences With Police Brutality

Gary Sheffield shared two experiences with police brutality in an essay published by The Players' Tribune in the wake of racial injustice, George Floyd's death

Max Goodman