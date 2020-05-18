Five Yankees Poised to Shine in MLB's Proposed 82-Game Season

Had the 2020 regular season begun on time and consisted of a traditional 162-game schedule, several members of the Yankees roster would presently be in the midst of solid campaigns.

Could this have been the year a player in pinstripes won a Cy Young Award or Most Valuable Player Award? It hasn't happened in over a decade – since Roger Clemens in 2001 and Alex Rodriguez in 2007 respectively.

While we'll have to wait until 2021 for New York's next full season, there's hope that a truncated schedule could be played this summer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Which begs the question, in a season with 82 games, realigned divisions, a universal designated hitter and a tough road to the World Series, which Yankees are most likely to succeed?

Here are five Bombers that are this club's best candidates to excel within this proposal's unprecedented format.

DJ LeMahieu

In ever-changing times, you can rely on your club's best pure hitter. That's why DJ LeMahieu, coming off a spectacular campaign in 2019, is a sure bet to pick up where he left off.

In his first calendar month with the Bombers, after inking a two-year deal with the Yankees in the offseason, LeMahieu went on a tear. He posted a .310 average through his first 100 at-bats, lasting through the month of April.

If you think that was a fast start, get a load of this. In June, LeMahieu was unstoppable – the utilityman practically hit .400 (.395 and 45-for-114 to be exact), he had an OPS of 1.092 and drove in 29 runs with consistent clutch, timely hitting. It was such a potent offensive performance, he was awarded American League Player of the Month.

LeMahieu should be able to replicate his ability to roar out of the gates once again in 2020. This machine is programmed to rake.

Gerrit Cole

Beyond the jitters of officially pitching for his childhood team for the first time, what's holding Gerrit Cole back from going on a tear similar to what we witnessed in his final few months in Houston last year?

Cole didn't lose a decision from May 22 of last season through October 22, also known as Game 1 of the World Series. In the regular season within that span, Cole finished 16-0 in 22 starts while posting a 1.78 ERA.

That's the pitcher New York ponied up for in free agency. This isn't the start either party imagined – Cole and the Yankees organization surely envisioned the right-hander would be two months into a Cy Young Award campaign by now – but we're talking about one of the game's best pitchers.

Cole is the ace of the staff and his performance during Spring Training – getting his first taste of adversity in pinstripes out of the way – is proof that nothing is stopping him from dominating in the Bronx. Besides, with this high-powered offense, Cole should be backed with plenty of run support every time he takes the mound.

Gio Urshela

Remember when the Yankees didn't know who would replace an injured Miguel Andújar at third base early last season?

Gio Urshela didn't make his first start with the Bombers until the ninth game of the season and then he never looked back. In the month of April, while he was auditioning for the starting gig at the hot corner, Urshela hit .345 (20-for-58). His power numbers didn't turn up until later in the season – his best month was unquestionably August when he hit .385 and had seven home runs – but you have to figure he can get going at a faster pace now that he's secured the starting job.

For Urshela, 132 games played last season was the most of his career by over 50 games. A full-time starting role was uncharted territory (especially since his second-highest output of games played came back in 2015).

When this season begins, Urshela knows it's his job to lose. He consistently hit for average last season – expect more of the same early on with an increase in extra base hits as well.

Aroldis Chapman

Within a truncated season, opening up contention for another tier of big-league clubs, all games will have a new, heightened sense of urgency. That means more high-intensity finishes early on, rather than just down the stretch.

That said, New York boasts one of the best and most experienced closers in the game. Not only that, but Aroldis Chapman has proven he's at his best in the season's first month. In the southpaw's 11-year career, he's posted a 0.99 ERA in games played in March and April. His second-best month, when it comes to ERA, is the season's final flip of the calendar – Chapman has a 1.47 ERA in regular season games played in September and October.

New York can count on him at the beginning and end of a campaign, with mammoth strikeout and save numbers dispersed in between. Plus, Chapman has spent seven seasons in the National League. That familiarity will pay off when the Yankees face NL East opponents frequently within this proposal.

Gleyber Torres

Last, but certainly not least, is the 23-year-old Gleyber Torres.

On paper, a budding star of his caliber can perform under any circumstances. After all, if he's been able to set the league on fire at this young of an age, who knows what he'll accomplish as he grows older and more comfortable in the Majors. It just so happens, however, that he's at his best early on in the season.

In his two-year career, Torres has set single-month highs in practically every offensive category in May. His slash line of .309/.364/.646 – with an OPS of 1.010 – is proof that the shortstop can get going early without wasting any time.

Factor Torres into a lineup with LeMahieu, a resurgent Giancarlo Stanton in the designated hitter spot, potentially a healthy Aaron Judge and more, this offense is poised to do damage early and often.

