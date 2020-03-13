InsideThePinstripes
Yankees' Players Vote Unanimously to Remain at Spring Training Facility

The Yankees reportedly voted unanimously to stay at the organization's Spring Training facility moving forward, per George King of the New York Post. Left-hander Zack Britton, on behalf of the team, revealed the club's collective logistical decision.

Britton told reporters that all members of the Yankees in attendance at big-league camp met on Friday to discuss the matter. 

In response to Major League Baseball's announcement of the postponement of Opening Day for at least two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players were given three options. They could return to their personal homes dispersed across the country, travel back to their franchise's home city or choose to remain near the organization's spring facility.

In New York's clubhouse, the choice was made without dissent.

"Guys want to win. Guys are here to win a World Series," Britton told Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

READ: Yankees react to the novel coronavirus pandemic, suspended Spring Training and the delay to the 2020 regular season 

Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman revealed to media that he and the entire Bombers' coaching staff will remain in Tampa as well, set to frequent the club's facility. The training staff will also stay moving forward.

In response to player health as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone reassured that the organization is taking preventative measures. There have already been two cleaning sweeps done at George M. Steinbrenner Field – another deep clean could be ordered again in the near future.

With several players testing positive for COVID-19 across professional sports, there are no concerns of a member of the Yankees currently being contaminated the virus. Starting catcher Gary Sánchez, who was experiencing flu-like symptoms last week, has reportedly improved his condition.

Cashman stressed to reporters that players have every right to choose to go home. Since they collectively elected to stick around, however, they will be able to workout and utilize New York's facility.

As players across Major League Baseball make decisions regarding where they plan to spend the next few weeks, the league's initial timetable of Opening Day being pushed back two weeks could be in jeopardy. 

READ: How delaying the MLB season affects the Yankees

For the Yankees, although their workouts won't be the same as they have been this spring and will require an adjustment period to a new structure, this club is set on taking full advantage of any opportunities to get better. Only time will tell, however, how long they'll have to wait until they'll get a chance to play in a game.

