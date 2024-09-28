Yankees' Position Deemed Among 'Biggest Disappointments' in MLB
The New York Yankees have had some incredible first basemen across their franchise's iconic history.
Perhaps the two that first come to mind are Lou Gehrig and Don Mattingly, both of whom are beloved by Yankees fans past and present for their on-field contributions.
Mark Teixeira is the most renowned Yankees first baseman of the 21st century, especially because he was an integral part of the team's most recent World Series win in 2009.
A few seasons after Teixeira retired, Anthony Rizzo came to town. Expectations were high for the former Chicago Cubs slugger to make a major impact in New York's lineup. And he did — initially.
However, Rizzo's positive contributions have waned in the past two seasons. The 35-year-old's extensive injury history combined with offensive struggles have made first base a weak spot for the Yankees.
So much so that a September 27 article from Bleacher Report's Jim Bowden deemed the Yankees’ offensive issues at first base (along with left field) one of 'MLB’s 10 biggest disappointments of the 2024 season'.
"The Yankees won the American League East and will be favored to represent the AL in the World Series," Bowden wrote. "However, offensive issues at the first base and left field positions have held this team back. First baseman Rizzo has hit .227 with eight homers and an 80 OPS+ over 335 at-bats while also spending months on the IL.
"Rookie Ben Rice hit just .174 in 149 at-bats when he was given a chance to replace Rizzo, and veteran DJ LeMahieu, who also saw playing time at first, hit .204 and is back on the IL," Bowden continued.
If Rizzo can catch fire during the MLB playoffs then his regular season struggles will be easily forgotten by Yankees fans. But if his hitting woes continue, it's hard to imagine New York will be eager to exercise his club option for 2025.