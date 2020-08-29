Yankees Have 'Powerful Conversation' on Racial Injustice On Jackie Robinson Day

NEW YORK — As Jackie Robinson Day intersected with the Black Lives Matter movement and countless protests across professional sports, the New York Yankees had a "powerful conversation."

While no plans not to play in Friday's doubleheader were made, as other teams have elected to postpone games in recent days in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., the Yankees engaged in a team meeting that lasted for about an hour.

On the agenda, addressing racial inequality and injustice in America.

"It was just something that needed to be talked about in our group, and I think that ears were open," Yankees' hitting coach Marcus Thames said. "I think what we wanted to get across got across and we want to [welcome] everybody with open arms and want everybody to listen to what was going on and share some experiences."

One of those experiences for Thames was sitting down to talk to his 11-year-old son Marcus Jr., who witnessed footage of Blake being shot seven times in the back by a white police officer, asking his father "why does this keep happening?" Thames recalled holding his son close as he cried, forced to explain why similar incidents continue to occur across the country.

"The tears that you see is pain and we're tired of it and it's time for change," Thames said. "It's not going to change overnight, but we've got to continue to have these conversations and hopefully we can get something moving in the right direction."

For Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton, this is more than just a recurring issue in 2020. He opened up about conversations he's had with his mother and grandmother, listening to their stories, highlighting the fact that similar experiences are still happening today.

"It's unacceptable and it needs to be changed," Stanton said. "You see it time and time again and you wonder when is it going to stop? When are people finally going to listen? When are you going to understand that you can help no matter what color you are and that it's not political? It's not for anything but reality."

Stanton, his teammates and coaches are all hopeful to spread awareness and use their platform, never conforming—as Stanton called it—to the "shut up and swing, shut up and dribble" mentalities. Sure, donning No. 42 to honor Jackie Robinson on Friday is part of it ("a giant in our nation's history," as manager Aaron Boone called him) but moving forward, continuing to educate those around them is a must.

"It's a lot of things to educate yourself on. First, it's just asking questions," Stanton explained. "Ask what it's like. Ask what experiences you have from your friends and so on and try to get that perspective. Try to understand what it's like when you've never had one experience—in what 30, 40 years of being on the planet—you've never had one experience of what these guys got to go through every single day. Every single day."

As for how other ballplayers perceived the powerful discussion, reliever Adam Ottavino said listening to Stanton and Thames speak was "healthy" and "productive," articulating that he's hopeful it facilitates more conversations in the future.

"From my perspective, we're really lucky we're able to play Major League Baseball, where you're put together with people from all over. All walks of life, all cultures," Ottavino said. "It's an opportunity to really understand that a variety of culture is the spice of life, really what makes is supposed to make America a special place. I think for the guys in the room, it's really good to hear people's life experiences, hear them firsthand and get to know those guys and hug those guys and grow as people."

Donning a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, Boone got emotional speaking about how the state of the country impacts himself and his family. So emotional that after fighting back tears, the skipper had to step out of the Zoom room to compose himself before continuing the interview.

Boone has two adopted sons from Haiti who are Black.

"It's just been a hard and heavy year and heartbreaking year in so many ways," he said, tears still in his eyes. "And for my family too. But I think that's the case for a lot of people of all different backgrounds and races so my prayer is just that even though we're going through some dark times that at the end of this we're better for it."

Boone's final message echoed that of Thames, Stanton and so many others across baseball. He hopes that everyone will begin to listen more.

"Everyone gets dug in on their side all the time and I just hate the fact that I don't think it should be hard to love someone that you may disagree with or that you may have a different opinion of," Boone said. "I think it's important that people do that and that doesn't happen enough. That's one area where I'd like to see us do better as a country. Because someone disagrees with you doesn't mean they don't have the ability to love you and I wish we had more of that."

