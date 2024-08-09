Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Pull Off Deal With Blue Jays To Add Depth Outfielder, Per Insider

New York completed a trade with one of its biggest rivals on Friday

Mar 6, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detailed view of the Toronto Blue Jays logo on a building at TD Ballpark during the spring training game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline may be behind us but that doesn't mean that the New York Yankees are slowing down.

New York has been great lately and is starting to look like one of the best teams in baseball again. The Yankees had a rough stretch leading up to the trade deadline but seems to have righted the ship and one of the reasons why is a solid deadline performance. New York bolstered its offense and bullpen without having to give up much at all.

The Yankees seem to still be busy and made yet another move on Friday by reportedly acquiring outfielder Cam Eden in a minor league trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

"Minor league trade: The Yankees acquire (Outfielder) Cam Eden from the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations," Morosi said.

Eden isn't a big-name player by any means but is just 26 years old and is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Blue Jays. He has appeared in 91 games so far in the minor leagues this season in the Blue Jays organization and had seven home runs, 35 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. He made his big league debut last year and appeared in five games with Toronto.

It's unclear if he will see any time with the Yankees, but he can play all three outfield positions as well as shortstop so it doesn't hurt to add depth like that in the minors for a low cost.

