Yankees 'Pushing' To Land All-Star, Batting Champ Ahead Of Deadline
The New York Yankees already have had a successful trade deadline, but could one more shocking trade be on the horizon?
New York already filled two glaring holes by landing Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Mark Leiter Jr. Despite an already successful deadline, the Yankees may be looking to add some more firepower to the first base position.
The Yankees have been linked to a handful of players and reportedly are "pushing" to get a deal done with the Tampa Bay Rays for All-Star Yandy Díaz, according to MLB insider Francys Romero.
"The Yankees are still pushing for Yandy Díaz who they have been scouting for about 5-6 days, per sources," Romero said. "The Rays are asking for a good package of players to trade the 2023 American League batting champion."
This doesn't mean a trade will get done. New York has been showing interest in Díaz for a few days and multiple insiders have mentioned a deal as a possibility. It would be nice for the Yankees to bring Díaz into town, but a deal would be tough.
Tampa Bay is open for business, but it clearly is a sellers' market and the price tag for someone like Díaz would be extremely high. He was the American League batting champion last year and has been pretty solid this year.
He's slashing .270/.326/.397 with nine homers and 47 RBIs so far in 97 games played. He would be a clear upgrade at first base and also could help at third base if the Yankees wanted him to. While this is the case, Yankees fans shouldn't get their hopes up for Díaz yet.
