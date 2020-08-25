SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Yankees Rained Out in Atlanta, Sets Up Three Doubleheaders in Next Five Days

Max Goodman

For reasons out of the team's control, the Yankees just can't find a way to play baseball these days.

New York's Tuesday night matchup with the Braves in Atlanta was postponed due to weather, the club's fourth postponement in the last five days. 

As a result, the Yankees and Braves will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday evening. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. ET.

"2020, baby," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said, cracking a smile moments after the game was axed. "We've gotta figure it out. It creates a challenge."

Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole was scheduled to pitch on Tuesday night. Boone revealed the right-hander will take the mound in the first game of the seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday. Masahiro Tanaka, who was already scheduled to start in the second game of the series in Atlanta, will pitch Game 2 of the twin bill.

"Obviously the seven inning games makes it a little more doable and not as daunting," Boone said. "But there's no question that we're heading into a tough stretch here and we just got to make sure we keep our minds right to continue to put our best foot forward."

Tuesday's contest would have marked the return of Aaron Judge after two weeks on the injured list with a right calf strain. The slugger was penciled in to start at designated hitter as a precaution with rain in the forecast. That decision from Boone, keeping Judge out of right field in his first game back, ended up being trivial.

READ: Aaron Judge Off IL; Why He's Starting at Designated Hitter, Not in Right Field

Over the weekend, the Yankees' three-game series with the Mets was postponed after two members of the Mets' organization tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those games are scheduled to be made up this coming weekend as New York's crosstown rivals will face off five times in three days.

READ: Yankees, Mets to Play Two Doubleheaders Next Weekend After COVID-19 Postponements

That said, New York hasn't played in a game since last Thursday when the Tampa Bay Rays finished off a three-game sweep of the Bombers at Yankee Stadium. 

Shortly after that series wrapped up, when Boone first heard the news that the Subway Series had been postponed, he explained that while a few days off is nice for rest purposes, he'd rather have his team playing.

"I don’t love the few days, I'd rather be playing right now and getting back out there," he said. "You never like to go into an off day or two off of losses, that always kind of sticks in the belly a little bit. We’ll try and make the most of it. This is a year where you have to be able to make adjustments and make adjustments on the fly and that’s what we’ll do. So we'll try and get the most out of having a few days off here and hopefully allowing us to reset a little bit."

After an off day on Thursday, New York is scheduled to play the final 33 games of this truncated campaign in a span of 31 days. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aaron Judge Off IL; Why He's Starting at Designated Hitter, Not in Right Field

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge was taken off the injured list on Tuesday as expected, but is starting at designated hitter rather than in right field. Here's why

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Not a Fan of MLB Playoffs in Bubble: 'Takes Away From the Point of Winning'

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is not a fan of Major League Baseball's postseason being played in a bubble this fall as it takes away home field advantage

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge, Expected to Return From Injured List on Tuesday, is 'Ready to Go'

New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge is expected to return from the injured list on Tuesday. The right fielder missed two weeks with a right calf strain

Max Goodman

Yankees, Mets to Play Two Doubleheaders Next Weekend After COVID-19 Postponements

After the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets was postponed by COVID-19 cases, two doubleheaders have been scheduled for next weekend at Yankee Stadium

Max Goodman

How Yankees Plan to Fill in For Injured Gleyber Torres, James Paxton

The New York Yankees won't have Gleyber Torres and James Paxton for a few weeks as both are on the injured list. Here's how the Yankees will fill in for them

Max Goodman

Max Goodman

Gleyber Torres, 'Surprised' By Severity of Injury, Hopes to Resume Baseball Activity Next Week

New York Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres was surprised his injury resulted in a trip to the injured list. He has Grade 1 strains in his quad and hamstring

Max Goodman

James Paxton Expects to Return Before Postseason, Got 'Lucky' With Forearm Strain

New York Yankees' left-hander James Paxton thinks he will return from the Grade 1 strain of his left forearm flexor before the end of the 2020 regular season

Max Goodman

Subway Series Postponed This Weekend Due to Mets' COVID-19 Cases

The New York Yankees' series this weekend at Citi Field has been postponed by MLB after members of the Mets' organization tested positive for the coronavirus

Max Goodman

doug-sila

Yankees' James Paxton, Gleyber Torres Placed on Injured List

New York Yankees' stars Gleyber Torres and James Paxton have both been placed on the injured list with Grade 1 strains. Luis Avilan will also go on the IL

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gleyber Torres Exits Game Early With Tight Left Hamstring, Sent For MRI

Gleyber Torres left Thursday's game with a tight left hamstring, the New York Yankees announce. The shortstop was sent for an MRI on his left leg after the game

Max Goodman