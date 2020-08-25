Yankees Rained Out in Atlanta, Sets Up Three Doubleheaders in Next Five Days

For reasons out of the team's control, the Yankees just can't find a way to play baseball these days.

New York's Tuesday night matchup with the Braves in Atlanta was postponed due to weather, the club's fourth postponement in the last five days.

As a result, the Yankees and Braves will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday evening. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. ET.

"2020, baby," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said, cracking a smile moments after the game was axed. "We've gotta figure it out. It creates a challenge."

Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole was scheduled to pitch on Tuesday night. Boone revealed the right-hander will take the mound in the first game of the seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday. Masahiro Tanaka, who was already scheduled to start in the second game of the series in Atlanta, will pitch Game 2 of the twin bill.

"Obviously the seven inning games makes it a little more doable and not as daunting," Boone said. "But there's no question that we're heading into a tough stretch here and we just got to make sure we keep our minds right to continue to put our best foot forward."

Tuesday's contest would have marked the return of Aaron Judge after two weeks on the injured list with a right calf strain. The slugger was penciled in to start at designated hitter as a precaution with rain in the forecast. That decision from Boone, keeping Judge out of right field in his first game back, ended up being trivial.

Over the weekend, the Yankees' three-game series with the Mets was postponed after two members of the Mets' organization tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those games are scheduled to be made up this coming weekend as New York's crosstown rivals will face off five times in three days.

That said, New York hasn't played in a game since last Thursday when the Tampa Bay Rays finished off a three-game sweep of the Bombers at Yankee Stadium.

Shortly after that series wrapped up, when Boone first heard the news that the Subway Series had been postponed, he explained that while a few days off is nice for rest purposes, he'd rather have his team playing.

"I don’t love the few days, I'd rather be playing right now and getting back out there," he said. "You never like to go into an off day or two off of losses, that always kind of sticks in the belly a little bit. We’ll try and make the most of it. This is a year where you have to be able to make adjustments and make adjustments on the fly and that’s what we’ll do. So we'll try and get the most out of having a few days off here and hopefully allowing us to reset a little bit."

After an off day on Thursday, New York is scheduled to play the final 33 games of this truncated campaign in a span of 31 days.

