New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Live Score Updates – Spring Training Game 2

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – In the Yankees' first exhibition away from George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Bombers traveled to Port Charlotte Sunday to face the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York Yankees (0-1) at Tampa Bay Rays (0-1)

Sunday, February 23

Charlotte Sports Park – Port Charlotte, Fla.

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

LHP Ryan Yarbrough (TB) vs. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (NYY)

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

Tyler Wade – SS

Miguel Andújar – 3B

Luke Voit – 1B

Chris Iannetta – C

Chris Gittens – DH

Thairo Estrada – 2B

Estevan Florial – CF

Trey Amburgey – RF

Thomas Milone – LF

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

Austin Meadows – RF

Yandy Diaz – 3B

Ji-Man Choi – 1B

José Martinez – DH

Yoshi Tsutsugo – LF

Kevin Kiermaier – CF

Willy Adames – SS

Joey Wendle – 2B

Mike Zunino – C

