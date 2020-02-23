InsideThePinstripes
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Live Score Updates – Spring Training Game 2

Max Goodman

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – In the Yankees' first exhibition away from George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Bombers traveled to Port Charlotte Sunday to face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Keep up with all the latest news, scores and updates here on Inside The Pinstripes. And asl always, don't hesitate to join the conversation by commenting below and discussing all things Yankees.

New York Yankees (0-1) at Tampa Bay Rays (0-1)

Sunday, February 23

Charlotte Sports Park – Port Charlotte, Fla.

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Pitching probables: 

LHP Ryan Yarbrough (TB) vs. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (NYY)

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

Tyler Wade – SS

Miguel Andújar – 3B

Luke Voit – 1B

Chris Iannetta – C

Chris Gittens – DH

Thairo Estrada – 2B

Estevan Florial – CF

Trey Amburgey – RF

Thomas Milone – LF

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

Austin Meadows – RF

Yandy Diaz – 3B

Ji-Man Choi – 1B

José Martinez – DH

Yoshi Tsutsugo – LF

Kevin Kiermaier – CF

Willy Adames – SS

Joey  Wendle – 2B

Mike Zunino – C

