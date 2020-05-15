Yankees React to Passing of Former General Manager and Player, Bob Watson

InsideThePinstripes
Bob Watson, former Yankees general manager and player, passed away Thursday night. He was 74.

Watson donned pinstripes for three seasons – from 1980 through 1982 – toward the end of his 19-year career in the Major Leagues. He was hired as the Bombers' general manager in 1995, becoming the first African American GM in MLB history to win a World Series the following year. 

Mourning the passing of a longtime member of the Yankees family, New York released the following statement on Friday afternoon.

"Bob Watson was a devoted and deeply respected steward to the game of baseball who left an indelible mark on a countless number of people and organizations during his lifetime of service to our national pastime. His groundbreaking contributions are forever woven into Yankees history, as Bob was the general manager and a chief engineer in the construction of our 1996 World Series championship team, which ushered in one of baseball’s all-time greatest dynasties. Beyond Bob’s success and accomplishments as a player, coach and executive, he was a man of great character, warmth and decency and will be remembered as someone who was able to reach the pinnacle of his vocation while remaining true to his values and principles.

We share in his family’s loss, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Carol, their daughter, Kelley, and son, Keith.” 

Watson's son, Keith, shared news of his father's death – after his health had been failing for several years – with this heartfelt post on social media.

New York's current general manager Brian Cashman shared his condolences alongside the Yankees' statement. 

“Bob was a gentle giant. He was an incredibly kind person, and a mentor whom I looked up to and admired. He shared his wealth of experiences and deep knowledge of the game freely and with everyone he came in contact with, and I was one of those beneficiaries. Bob is the reason Joe Torre became manager of the New York Yankees, and the two of them were instrumental in creating a winning culture that led to remarkable achievement. I’m so proud that I had the opportunity to work for someone like Bob Watson. All of his life’s successes are richly deserved.  

My deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Carol, their two children, and all of his extended family and friends. Bob was a tremendous man, and he will be missed.”

In three seasons with the Yankees, Watson posted a .282 average with 19 home runs in 196 total games. Across the entirety of his career on the diamond, the first baseman and left fielder was a .295 hitter with 1,826 base knocks, 184 homers, 802 runs scored and 989 RBI. 

Watson was a part of the 1981 Yankees club that won the American League pennant, advancing to the World Series. New York fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers that year, and Watson never won a title as a player, but he homered twice his first and only Fall Classic appearance.

In four playoff series as a Yankee, Watson posted a .371 batting average.

Here are a few of the other posts on social media from the Yankees family mourning the loss of Watson and celebrating his legacy.

