InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees React to Postponed MLB Season, COVID-19 Pandemic

Max Goodman

The final two weeks of Spring Training were poised to feature intense roster battles, growth among promising prospects, veterans jockeying for one last shot in the big leagues and plenty of baseball.

Instead, on Thursday afternoon, much of the sports world came to an abrupt halt.

Major League Baseball announced the cancelation of all remaining exhibition games – in addition to a two-week postponement of the 2020 regular season – due to the growth of COVID-19. 

For Yankees players, coaches and staff, the news wasn't all that shocking. With the NBA setting a precedent, shutting down games until further notice on Wednesday evening, MLB was left with no choice. 

Prior to the league's announcement, Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole told reporters he expected some sort of delay to take place as concerns regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic continued to grow. Now, he'll have to wait at least two additional weeks until he can make his regular season debut with his new club.

"It’s difficult for everybody," Cole explained to reporters at the Yankees' spring facility in Tampa, Fla. "Everybody is concerned about it. There’s a lot of uncertainty and uncomfortability for loved ones especially elderly. It’s one of those things that comes around every so often where we have to come together as a country and kind of rally against it. Regardless of baseball, I think everybody is feeling the same way."

Baseball isn't the only sport to completely shut down. After initially ruling to revoke access to fans at March Madness games, the NCAA elected to cancel its annual tournament entirely. MLS, NHL, XFL and more have all suspended their seasons as well.

Giancarlo Stanton called the experience of finding out MLB had been shut down "alarming" and a "weird feeling." He agreed with Cole, however, that it was the right course of action for the league to take.

"It’s unfortunate but I think it’s the proper measure we need to take now given the situation the country’s in and the world’s in," the slugger said. "It’s important to know that some things are bigger than baseball, bigger than sports at the moment. Once we’re able to hopefully get a hold on some things and get some questions answered we can figure out when things can continue."

Amid a frenzy of breaking news, the Bombers played a baseball game Thursday afternoon, defeating the Nationals 6-3 in West Palm Beach. Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone recalled thinking to himself that the contest could very well be his club's final spring exhibition game. He revealed that he was given an update during the game that it would be a Spring Training finale. 

“This is obviously a unique situation," Boone told reporters after the win. "It’s bigger than baseball, so you just kind of want to be part of doing your best on behalf of the world. You don’t want to contribute to this becoming a real poor situation, so we’ll be cooperative and try to play our part the best way we can.”

As for what's next, general manager Brian Cashman disclosed that the organization has already taken steps to keep members of the Yankees family safe in a time of uncertainty.

"We’ll scout from afar on the amateur arena at this stage because there’s been a temporary suspension of flights for our cross checkers," Cashman explained to reporters. "And then on the pro scouting side, we’re going to shut that down and send our pro scouts home."

Boone described the plan for the big-league club moving forward – as of now. 

"My understanding right now is that we’ll stay here. We’ll continue to work out as a club," the manager said. "My guess is that it remains a fluid situation obviously, so we’ll just kind of take MLB’s lead and the situation’s lead and hopefully get to a point where we can get back out there.”

Boone also described that the club will have its own set of simulated games so pitchers can continue to build up – albeit at a revised, slower pace – to their next in-game appearance. 

With Opening Day pushed back two weeks, New York won't open the regular season until April 9 at the earliest – four weeks away as of Thursday. That gives several Yankees – including Aaron Judge and Stanton – an opportunity to recover from injuries that previously had them ruled out for the season's opener. 

Although it's uncharted territory, Stanton assured that all ballplayers won't sit idly by during this temporary suspension. These next few weeks will still be devoted to preparing for the regular season – even if there's presently no definitive start date.

"We definitely have to keep moving," Stanton explained to reporters. "We don’t know if it’s something where everything can start up again or if it’s going to be a couple week process when that time comes. We’re definitely a sport that needs those weeks to develop into the season. Another interesting case given that."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Illustrated's MLB Preview: Will The Yankees Win the World Series in 2020?

Sports Illustrated released its annual MLB preview on Wednesday. Read for how the Yankees will fare in the 2020 regular season and beyond

Max Goodman

Yankees' James Paxton, Giancarlo Stanton Take Major Steps Toward Returns From Injury

James Paxton and Giancarlo Stanton both took major steps toward their returns from injury on Wednesday. Read how the Yankees' stars are progressing.

Max Goodman

Is it Time to Worry About Gleyber Torres' Defense as the Yankees' Starting Shortstop?

Gleyber Torres committed his fifth error of the spring on Tuesday, tied for the most in all of baseball. How concerned should Yankees fans be about the 23-year-old's defense?

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gary Sánchez Has Fever, Return Date From Back Soreness Delayed

Amid growing concerns of the coronavirus, Yankees' catcher Gary Sánchez was diagnosed with a fever on Tuesday. His return date from back soreness was also pushed back to later this week.

Max Goodman

What to Expect From Masahiro Tanaka This Season Based on Spring Training Success

Masahiro Tanaka has been in midseason form this spring. What can you expect from the Yankees' right-hander during the 2020 season based on his Spring Training success?

Max Goodman

Just How Serious Is Gary Sánchez's Lower Back Issue?

Gary Sánchez was sidelined on Sunday with back soreness. What's the source of the Yankees' catcher's discomfort and how much time could he miss?

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman

How Major League Baseball's New Rule in 2020 Could Alter the Course of the Yankees' Season

This new rule, adding an additional player to the roster, has the potential to have a huge impact on the Yankees this season. Here's how.

Max Goodman

After Another Solid Outing, is Jonathan Loaisiga the Favorite for the Yankees' Fifth Rotation Spot?

Jonathan Loaisiga is no longer perfect this spring but after another solid outing, is he the favorite to fill the Yankees' vacant rotation spot?

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gary Sánchez Misses Batting Practice With Sore Back After Rough Night Behind Plate

Gary Sánchez misses batting practice with back soreness after a tough night behind the plate. Read for when to expect the Yankees' backstop back in action

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge Reacts to Injury News, Ruled Out for Opening Day

Aaron Judge has been ruled out for Opening Day after being diagnosed with a fracture in his right rib. Hear from the Yankees' star as he reacts to the injury news

Max Goodman