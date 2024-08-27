Yankees Receive Promising Update on Injured Hurler
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil landed on the 15-day Injured List on August 21 due to a lower back strain he suffered while pitching against the Cleveland Guardians.
While every injury a player deals with is concerning, the general sentiment around Gil's IL stint was that the 26-year-old hurler had a good chance at being back on the mound right around the time his minimum 15 days sidelined was up.
And an August 26 article from Greg Joyce of the New York Post confirms that Gil's progress is just as Yankees fans have hoped.
"The Yankees right-hander, sidelined by a lower-back strain after his last start on Tuesday, threw a bullpen session Sunday after a few days of rest and treatment appear to have gotten him back on track," Joyce wrote.
"As of Monday, the Yankees were still deciding whether Gil’s next step would be a live batting practice session or a rehab start."
Gil is eligible to come back on September 5, which happens to be an off-day for New York between series' against the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that it was, "possible," Gil would be ready to return on that date before New York's game against the Washington Nationals Monday.
“Just as the trainers treated him, they felt pretty good that the bullpen would be in play,” Boone said, per the New York Post. “Sure enough it was. I think it was just the significant improvement they saw from [the] jump.”
While the current plan is for Gil to jump back into the starting rotation when he returns, there has been some speculation that he could begin coming out of the bullpen as the regular season nears its end, in preparation for the playoffs.
But for now, the Yankees likely want to just see their hurler back healthy on the mound before they think about possibly changing his role.