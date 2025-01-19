Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees, Red Sox Legend Declares Which Team Will Reign Supreme in AL East

Johnny Damon didn't mince words when discussing how the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox will fare in 2025.

Jun 23, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; Former New York Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon (18) speaks to the media at the 2019 Yankees Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
There have been several baseball icons who have played for both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Arguably the most famous is baseball legend Babe Ruth. But there are a plethora of more modern players who have suited up for these AL East foes. Among them are David Cone, Jacoby Ellsbury, Roger Clemens, Alex Verdugo, and Andrew Benintendi. However, a player on this list rarely managed to become a fan favorite among both franchises' respective fanbases.

But this is the case with Johnny Damon, As a July 28, 2022 article from MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan put it, "Boston reeled in Damon for $31 million over four years when the center fielder became a free agent after the 2001 season. Damon’s personality and production out of the leadoff spot made him eminently popular in Boston, and he helped the Red Sox put the finishing touches on their historic 2004 ALCS comeback against the Yankees with two homers, including a second-inning grand slam, in Game 7. It was more of the same after Damon signed with the Yankees. He hit .285 with 77 homers, 93 steals and an .821 OPS over four seasons with New York and won another World Series title during his final year with the club in 2009."

Damon spoke with DJ Siddiqi of RG.org for an article that was released on January 17. At one point, he made a clear declaration about where New York and Boston stand heading into the 2025 season.

"Damon – who is best known for playing a key role on the Red Sox team that ended its 86-year World Series drought in 2004 – says he doesn't see Boston having enough talent to compete with the Yankees," Siddiqi wrote.

"I don't think so, but what does my opinion matter," Damon is quoted saying on whether the Red Sox can compete against the Yankees in the AL East in 2025.

That has got to be music to Yankees fans' ears.

Grant Young
