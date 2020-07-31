It may be a few months later than we initially anticipated, but the Yankees' home opener is finally here!

It's New York's sixth game of the season, the latest chapter of the greatest rivalry in professional sports as the division-rival Boston Red Sox are in town.

Here are tonight's starting lineups and some reading to get you up to speed as Friday's game gets underway.

New York Yankees (4-1) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-4)

Friday, July 31

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Ryan Weber

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

DJ LeMahieu — 2B

Aaron Judge — RF

Gleyber Torres — SS

Giancarlo Stanton — DH

Aaron Hicks — CF

Luke Voit — 1B

Gio Urshela — 3B

Brett Gardner — LF

Kyle Higashioka — C

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

Kevin Pillar — RF

J.D. Martinez — DH

Rafael Devers — 3B

Xander Bogaerts — SS

Christian Vázquez — C

Alex Verdugo — LF

Michael Chavis — 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr. — CF

José Peraza — 2B

RELATED READING:

Pregame ceremonies at the Stadium:

Follow along for live updates and comment below throughout the game to join the discussion!

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees