InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Game Thread — Home Opener, Game 6

Max Goodman

It may be a few months later than we initially anticipated, but the Yankees' home opener is finally here!

It's New York's sixth game of the season, the latest chapter of the greatest rivalry in professional sports as the division-rival Boston Red Sox are in town.

Here are tonight's starting lineups and some reading to get you up to speed as Friday's game gets underway.

New York Yankees (4-1) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-4)

Friday, July 31

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Ryan Weber

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

DJ LeMahieu — 2B

Aaron Judge — RF

Gleyber Torres — SS

Giancarlo Stanton — DH

Aaron Hicks — CF

Luke Voit — 1B

Gio Urshela — 3B

Brett Gardner — LF

Kyle Higashioka — C

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

Kevin Pillar — RF

J.D. Martinez — DH

Rafael Devers — 3B

Xander Bogaerts — SS

Christian Vázquez — C

Alex Verdugo — LF

Michael Chavis — 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr. — CF

José Peraza — 2B

RELATED READING: 

Pregame ceremonies at the Stadium:

Follow along for live updates and comment below throughout the game to join the discussion!

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Live Game Thread — Game 4

The New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles for the first time in the 2020 regular season after postponements to games against the Philadelphia Phillies

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Live Game Thread — Game 5

Join the discussion as the New York Yankees look to beat the Baltimore Orioles for the second night in a row at Camden Yards. J.A. Happ starts for the Bombers

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman

Yankees' Tommy Kahnle Shut Down With Right Forearm Tightness, Placed on Injured List

New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle is headed to the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness. The right-hander will see the Yankees' team doctor Friday

Max Goodman

Aroldis Chapman Cleared to Return to Yankees After Bout With Coronavirus

New York Yankees' closer Aroldis Chapman has rejoined the Yankees after missing three weeks with COVID-19. Here's more on the left-hander's return from coronavirus

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gleyber Torres 'Feeling Good' After Exiting Game With Right Elbow Contusion on Hit By Pitch

New York Yankees' star shortstop Gleyber Torres was taken out of Thursday night's game with a right elbow contusion after he was hit by a pitch

Max Goodman

'He's the Best Pitcher on the Planet': Gerrit Cole Strides Closer to History With Second Win as Yankees' Ace

New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole won in his second start of the 2020 MLB season against the Orioles, extending his career-best winning streak to 18 games.

Max Goodman

How Gerrit Cole Made This Rookie's MLB Debut a Moment to Remember

New York Yankees' Brooks Kriske made his Major League debut on Wednesday night against the Orioles, a moment that Gerrit Cole made even more memorable

Max Goodman

Bombers' Bats Power Yankees Past Baltimore

The New York Yankees, with big performances from DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge, blew out the Baltimore Orioles for the club's fourth win of the 2020 MLB season

Max Goodman

How a Steak Dinner — Organized By Gerrit Cole and Brett Gardner — Brought the Yankees Closer Together

In the New York Yankees' team hotel on an off day, Gerrit Cole and Brett Gardner organized a players only team dinner to bring the club closer together

Max Goodman

Trump Not Throwing First Pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15

President Donald Trump announced that he has postponed throwing out the first pitch at a Yankees game at Yankee Stadium this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

by

Glm64