New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Game Thread — Home Opener, Game 6
Max Goodman
It may be a few months later than we initially anticipated, but the Yankees' home opener is finally here!
It's New York's sixth game of the season, the latest chapter of the greatest rivalry in professional sports as the division-rival Boston Red Sox are in town.
Here are tonight's starting lineups and some reading to get you up to speed as Friday's game gets underway.
New York Yankees (4-1) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-4)
Friday, July 31
First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET
Pitching probables:
LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Ryan Weber
New York Yankees Starting Lineup
DJ LeMahieu — 2B
Aaron Judge — RF
Gleyber Torres — SS
Giancarlo Stanton — DH
Aaron Hicks — CF
Luke Voit — 1B
Gio Urshela — 3B
Brett Gardner — LF
Kyle Higashioka — C
Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup
Kevin Pillar — RF
J.D. Martinez — DH
Rafael Devers — 3B
Xander Bogaerts — SS
Christian Vázquez — C
Alex Verdugo — LF
Michael Chavis — 1B
Jackie Bradley Jr. — CF
José Peraza — 2B
Pregame ceremonies at the Stadium:
