Yankees Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Getting MRI on Pitching Shoulder
The New York Yankees received another twist of bad luck on Friday afternoon with one of their best pitchers.
As first reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Yankees right-hander and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was shut down from a bullpen session after experiencing discomfort in his pitching shoulder and is headed for an MRI.
New York will hope and pray for the best, but it's the exact kind of headline which all too often ends with horrible news for a pitcher. While a situation like this very well could be extremely minor, the scary reality is what it often means when a pitcher starts by experiencing "discomfort."
Gil was sensational in 2024, his first full season in Major League Baseball. With a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts including 171 strikeouts in 151.2 innings pitched, the young righty looked poised to be a critical part of the Yankees rotation for years to come.
If Gil were to be out for an extended period of time, the addition of someone like Max Fried on the megadeal they gave out to the lefty will have been even more critical.
Having the bonus of Gil however, who if healthy could be poised to take the next step as a true ace, would give New York a strong argument for one of the best rotations in all of baseball.
Yankees fans will be eagerly awaiting the results of the MRI, but regardless of the outcome, it's an unfortunate Friday headline for New York.