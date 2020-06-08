New York Yankees Release Statement Condemning Racism in Response to George Floyd's Death

Exactly two weeks after George Floyd was killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, the New York Yankees were one of the final teams in professional sports to release a formal statement.

"The New York Yankees have been deeply affected by the senseless tragedies that have befallen our nation, including the killing of George Floyd," the statement read, posted to the team's social media channels Monday afternoon. "We feel strongly that the most sincere approach to processing our thoughts should begin with creating space within our own organization that allows for meaningful dialogue to flow."

The statement revealed the franchise has devoted time to listen to members of the Yankees family and that it is intent upon having "at times uncomfortable" conversations on the subject of racism moving forward.

"Black lives matter," the team wrote. "The New York Yankees condemn racism, prejudice and injustice in all forms."

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died in police custody on May 25 while he was violently apprehended by a white Minneapolis police officer. Video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes went viral, sparking public outrage and protests that have swept the nation across the last two weeks.

On June 2, just over one week after Floyd was killed, the Yankees posted a powerful Nelson Mandela quote to its social media pages, but hadn't responded to the tragedy with its own words until Monday. Mandela's words preached love, rather than hate.

As a leading force in the local community, the Yankees pledged to do their part in striving for change.

"This organization also recognizes our position as leaders in the community, and we will stand firm in utilizing our platform to nurture and engage our neighbors and community partners to address social, economic and educational disparities."

In the wake of Floyd's death, several players have spoken out on social media in a multitude of ways, opening up about their reaction to what's transpired in the last few weeks, in addition to calling to action.

Left-hander James Paxton recognized his "privilege and innocence" in a moving statement on his Instagram page. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton tweeted that "enough is enough" while advocating for everyone to "be a part of the change."

Similarly, Hall of Famer Derek Jeter shared a powerful statement, calling for the end of racial hatred.

The Yankees recognized the diversity of its roster, concluding its statement with a promise and a plan moving forward.

"As we move forward, we are devoted to redoubling and sustaining our effort to ensure our energies are commensurate with their decades of commitment and focus, and serve as an ally to generate support and awareness in today's world.

"Those who wear the Yankees uniform span the world with their diversity, and their achievements are a result of a common vision. Their goal is a shared success, and their willingness to embrace each other is a light we can draw from.

"As an organization, we promise to consistently evolve our own practices, be attentive and open to dialogue, and to exemplify the change we want to see."

