Yankees Reportedly Could Land Ex-Dodgers Hurler To Add Rotation Help
It sounds like the New York Yankees may end up making at least one more move in the not-so-distant future.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline recently passed and the Yankees filled some major holes. New York added some offensive help by landing Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade with the Miami Marlins and improved the bullpen as well.
New York was linked to a handful of starting pitchers but the rotation is the one area the Yankees didn't address. That could change soon as journeyman starter Rich Hill reportedly will pitch for interested teams on Friday and the Yankees reportedly have shown interest in a move, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Free-agent pitcher Rich Hill is throwing for interested teams on Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at Champion Physical Therapy and Performance in Waltham, Mass., a source familiar with the throwing session said," Murray said. "Hill, 44, has reportedly drawn interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, among others. The data from recent throwing sessions have been positive, with his curveball remaining a plus-pitch."
Hill certainly knows his way around a baseball field and has pitched 19 years in the big leagues. Hill has played all across the country and already has experience as a member of the Yankees. He has a career 4.01 ERA and could be a solid addition to the Yankees down the stretch to add more depth with the playoffs quickly approaching.
