Yankees Reportedly Discussing These 3 Free Agent Relievers
One of the most common discussion points as it pertains to the New York Yankees' current roster construction is their lack of left-handed relievers.
In fact, they don't have a single southpaw bullpen piece in their entire 40-man roster. While this is concerning, there's little doubt that the Yankees are actively trying to address this deficiency. The more pressing question is which available lefties they're most interested in acquiring.
The Athletic's Brendan Cuty provided some insight on this in a January 15 article that wrote, "As of Tuesday, the team’s biggest priority seemed to be adding a left-handed reliever, with names such as Tim Hill, Brooks Raley and Andrew Chafin each being discussed, according to a league source."
None of these three relievers being linked to the Yankees comes as a surprise, as these names have all been connected to New York at various points this offseason.
In a January 3 article, New York Post's Dan Martin wrote, "[The Yankees not having a left-handed reliever on their 40-man roster] could still change as they remain in communication with Tim Hill". He also added, "Andrew Chafin, another veteran lefty, remains on the free agent market and theYankees have expressed interest in the 34-year-old in the past."
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon also discussed the Yankees having "checked in" on Raley in a January 11 article.
While there are other high-level lefty relievers available in addition to these three names, it seems that the Yankees' interest is in Hill, Raley, and Chafin at this point. Perhaps a signing announcement regarding one of them is coming soon.