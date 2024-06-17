Yankees Reportedly Focused on Upgrading This Area at Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball this season, but have hit a bit of a rough patch lately, which has exposed some minor flaws.
Over the weekend, the Yankees lost two out of three games to the AL East rival Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. While a series loss to the third-place Red Sox came as a bit of a surprise, it was even more of a shock that they fell to Boston in the final two contests.
The Yankees' bullpen has been stout this year, leading baseball with a 3.02 ERA. However, they were roughed up on Sunday night against the Red Sox.
Their latest game indicated that they should explore bullpen help at the trade deadline next month, but that was the plan all along, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported.
"Word is, the Yankees will focus on pen help at the deadline, which makes sense since the rotation is excellent (and about to get better with (Gerrit) Cole) and they have established stars and former stars populating a glitzy lineup that has produced overall, even if it is a tad top heavy," Heyman wrote.
With a little over a month until the July 30 deadline, the Yankees have been linked to dominant lefty reliever Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins and starter Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox, per The New York Post. Crochet is currently a starting pitcher with Chicago, but the Yankees are deep in their rotation, so they could use him in the bullpen or as starter depth.
The Yankees could still look to upgrade their lineup as well due to the struggles of first baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman DJ LeMahieu. But for now, the focus is on adding bullpen help next month.