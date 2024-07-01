Yankees Reportedly Have Stiff Competition For Star Trade Target
The New York Yankees must add bullpen help later this month at the trade deadline; but they aren't the only team looking for relievers.
One of their top targets is Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott, whose services will be highly sought after in the next few weeks.
"The lefty is ideal, but the competition is stiff, with the Yankees among many interested," MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote in The New York Post on Sunday.
The Yankees have the second-most wins in the league (54), but they have holes and injuries. Due to the fact that superstar outfielder Juan Soto could potentially leave in free agency after the season, GM Brian Cashman has every reason to go all-in and be super aggressive at the trade deadline as the date approaches in the coming weeks.
Landing Scott from the Marlins would be a big time move for the Yankees, pairing the power lefty with closer Clay Holmes as a lethal late-inning duo that would shorten a ball game. This could set the Yankees' bullpen up nicely for a deep run in October.
Scott, 29, has a 1.50 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, 12 saves and 38 strikeouts in 36 innnings for the Marlins this season. The 29-year-old is playing on an expiring deal, so his price tag shouldn't be outrageous. However, as Heyman reported, a significant amount of teams will be vying to acquire the veteran southpaw.
Trading for relief help is typically a challenge at the deadline each year because bullpen arms are always in high demand for contending teams. If the Yankees cannot add Scott, they will have to pivot to other avenues in order to upgrade a major area of need.