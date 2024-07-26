Yankees Reportedly Interested In Star Flamethrower At Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees clearly will be looking to add over the next few days.
There isn't much time left until the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline and moves already are starting. The Seattle Mariners acquired former Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Randy Arozarena on Thursday night and a few minor moves also have been completely already.
The Yankees certainly will get involved in the action soon and reportedly are interested in Miami Marlins flamethrower Tanner Scott, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"The teams interested in Scott (and presumably Carlos Estévez) include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies, according to sources briefed on the Marlins' discussions," Rosenthal said. "As The Athletic reported Wednesday, the Marlins are fielding calls on nearly all of their relievers, and all are available regardless of contract or remaining years of control."
New York has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Scott on numerous occasions this season and it's not hard to see why. Scott would be a perfect fit for the Yankees down the stretch. New York is thin on left-handed relievers and Scott has been one of the best in the business this year.
The Yankees' bullpen at one point was one of the top three in baseball but has fallen off a bit thanks in large part to injuries. Adding Scott into the fold would immediately fix one of the Yankees' biggest weaknesses and give the club a better chance down the stretch.
