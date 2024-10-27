Yankees Reportedly Not Yet Discussing This Rotation Tweak
The New York Yankees dropped the first two games of the World Series at Dodger Stadium to go down 2-0 over the weekend, but it doesn't sound like they're panicking.
According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, the Yankees have yet to consider nor discuss the potential of moving ace Gerrit Cole up to start Game 4 on three days rest should they be facing elimination.
As it stands, the Yankees intend on starting right-hander Clarke Schmidt in Game 3 and rookie Luis Gil in Game 4 when the series shifts back to the Bronx on Monday.
Despite the idea of Cole being bumped up not being talked about as of now, Martino noted that this blueprint is not necessarily set in stone.
"In the aftermath of the Game 2 loss to the Dodgers, sources said that Cole on short rest if facing elimination had still not been broached," Martino reported. "Those sources did not say that there was zero chance of that happening, but as of now, it’s not at all on the radar."
Cole was excellent in Game 1 of the World Series, tossing six-plus innings of one-run ball. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Cole after 88 pitches and the bullpen wound up squandering the lead away twice in the later innings to lose on Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam.
Hypothetically speaking, if the Yankees wind up losing Game 3 to go down 3-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it'd be a lot to ask of Gil, a rookie, to take the ball in an elimination game.
As Martino pointed out, Cole has started on three days rest one other time in his career, which came in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 postseason. Cole notched 5.1 innings, allowed one run and struck out nine batters in said outing.