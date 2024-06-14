Yankees Reportedly Scouting One Of Top Hurlers Who Could Be Traded Soon
The New York Yankees already are starting to plan out possible moves for the summer.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly is approaching and the Yankees likely will be one of the most active teams. New York already is a World Series contender but could still use another move or two.
One area that specifically could use a boost is the bullpen and the Yankees reportedly have started scouting Chicago White Sox hurler Michael Kopech, according to 670 The Score's Bruce Levine.
"With the trade deadline looming on July 30, MLB scouts are busy evaluating the form of potential acquisitions for their respective teams," Levine said. "One of those drawing a good deal of interest is White Sox reliever Michael Kopech, as many clubs have sent scouts to watch him in recent weeks. The Yankees, (Kansas City Royals), and (Philadelphia Phillies) are just a few of the teams that have been doing their due diligence on Kopech lately."
Kopech has been linked to the Yankees already this season and it isn't hard to see why. He has one of the best fastballs in baseball and could help take the Yankees' bullpen to another level. The Yankees are looking to improve their bullpen and Kopech arguably is one of the best options who could be available.
Don't be surprised if speculation picks up even more over the next few weeks as the White Sox near a firesale ahead of the deadline.
