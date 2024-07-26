Yankees Reportedly Showing Interest In Acquiring 'Dominant Game-Changer'
Do the New York Yankees have a blockbuster trade up their sleeve?
New York clearly is not afraid to pull off a major deal after acquiring Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres this past offseason. The Yankees may need to swing another big deal over the next few days if they want to make a deep playoff run before Soto can enter free agency.
Luckily, there will be some options out there that could fill the Yankees' biggest needs. New York could use an upgrade in the starting rotation and reportedly are among a handful of teams that "engaged" the Chicago White Sox about a deal for Garrett Crochet, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The 25-year-old's trade value has spiked since he made the first start of his career on Opening Day, and the White Sox's asking price is understandably high for an All-Star pitcher with two more years of team control in his prime," Bowden said. "He would be a dominant game-changer for any team in the postseason, but there's uncertainty about his workload this year...
"Many teams have engaged the White Sox and shown interest in trading for Crochet, according to Major League sources, including the (Baltimore Orioles), (Los Angeles Dodgers), (San Diego Padres), (New York Yankees), Red Sox, (Houston Astros), (St. Louis Cardinals), (Philadelphia Phillies), and (Atlanta Braves), among others."
Crochet is young, under team control, and immediately would help take the Yankees' starting rotation to another level. It's no surprise that the Yankees are interested in him because every team should be interested in someone like Crochet. The real question is would the Yankees meet the White Sox's massive asking price and that seems unlikely at this point.
