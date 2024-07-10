Yankees Reportedly Sign Ex-Blue Jays Hurler To Add Needed Bullpen Depth
The New York Yankees made a move on Wednesday to add needed bullpen depth.
New York has struggled lately and one reason why for the recent cold streak is the bullpen hasn't been as good as expected. The Yankees have dealt with a plethora of injuries and haven't been at full strength.
The Yankees made a move on Wednesday to add depth by reportedly signing former Toronto Blue Jays hurler Tim Mayza, according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty and Katie Woo.
"The New York Yankees have signed left-handed reliever Tim Mayza to a minor-league deal, sources tell The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Brendan Kuty," Woo and Kuty said. "The Toronto Blue Jays had designated the 32-year-old for assignment on June 29. He cleared waivers and the team released him on July 5.
"Mayza had an 8.03 ERA in 24 2/3 innings this season, and the average velocity on his sinker has steadily dropped from 2021 (94 mph) to now (91.9 mph)."
The 32-year-old's numbers haven't been great this season with an 8.03 ERA in 35 innings pitched, but he still is worth taking a flier on. He spent seven seasons with the Blue Jays and at times has been a very solid reliever.
In 2022, he logged an impressive 1.52 ERA and 53-to15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 53 1/3 innings pitched in 69 total appearances.
He has a 3.87 career ERA and if the Yankees can get him back on track, he could be a solid option to add bullpen depth with upside.
