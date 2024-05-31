Yankees Reportedly Trading Veteran To Mets In Rare Cross-Town Deal
The New York Yankees aren't shying away from making moves.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is roughly two months away but that isn't slowing the Yankees down. New York reportedly traded veteran catcher Luis Torrens to the cross-town rival New York Mets on Friday, according to El Extra Base's Daniel Álvarez-Montes and further confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo.
"The New York Mets are acquiring (catcher) Luis Torrens from the New York Yankees and are expected to add him to the active roster before tonight’s game, sources tell El Extra Base," Álvarez-Montes said.
"Can confirm, Mets are acquiring C Luis Torrens from the Yankees and plan to activate him tonight," Ragazzo confirmed. "Francisco Alvarez has the day off today, will catch Saturday & Sunday in Binghamton. Mets will re-evaluate from there, I’m told, but expectation is he will need more rehab games"
Torrens is a six-year big league veteran but hasn't seen any time in the majors so far this season. He signed with the Yankees on a minor league deal ahead of the 2024 campaign and has spent the season with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
It's unclear exactly what the Yankees will receive in return for Torrens at this time. He appeared in 30 games with Scranton and clubbed five home runs, drove in 19 runs, and slashed .279/.339/.469.
It seems like he will get more of an opportunity at the big league level with the Mets, so hopefully he can impress and stick around in New York.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees Star Could Be Traded This Summer; Should New York Reunite?