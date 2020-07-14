With No Concussion Symptoms, Masahiro Tanaka Can Look Back On Comebacker and Laugh

NEW YORK – At the podium on Tuesday, addressing the media for the first time since he was struck in the head by a line drive 10 days ago, Masahiro Tanaka had a huge smile on his face.

Not only has the right-hander physically moved past the 112-mph frozen rope that caromed off his skull, but mentally he's come to terms with the incident as well.

"I'm never able to see other pitchers in the same situation get struck in their head," Tanaka said through the Yankees' interpreter. "That frightens me. But for some reason, I'm able to see myself get struck in the head by a ball."

Motioning with his fingers above his temple on the right side of his head to display where exactly Giancarlo Stanton's liner had hit, Tanaka admitted he's gone back and watched the play "many times" since it happened on July 4.

Part of the reason Tanaka has been able to check out the footage of the comebacker is the progress he's made since he lay motionless on the mound at Yankee Stadium.

Tanaka confirmed what his skipper Aaron Boone has been saying all along – the right-hander hasn't had any concussion-like symptoms ever since he was released from the hospital the night of the scary incident.

"Fortunately everything has been fine," Tanaka said, explaining just how fast everything had transpired in the moment. "I think it's been going in the right direction. Obviously we're taking things a little bit more carefully now. The good thing is that I'm feeling fine right now."

Boone said a week ago that the Japanese star had "dodged a bullet." On Tuesday, he clarified that he wasn't surprised per se with how Tanaka feels just over a week after Stanton's line drive, but rather he's encouraged with the daily progress the starter has made recently.

After working his way up to sessions on the exercise bike, with the team closely monitoring the right-hander's response to spikes in his heart rate, Tanaka has resumed his throwing program. He was spotted at Yankee Stadium lightly tossing in the rain over the weekend before a quick flat ground session on Monday, working on his secondary pitches.

When asked if Tanaka expects to be available for the first week of the regular season – with Opening Day just nine days away – the right-hander was hesitant to be overly optimistic. There's no messing around when it comes to head injuries.

"The next step for me is to get on a mound for a bullpen," he explained. "I think we're taking the necessary steps to get there. This whole thing is a day by day process but hopefully I'm able to get back on the mound sooner rather than later and compete on there."

Regardless of whether or not the hurler is available in the Bombers' first turn through the starting rotation, all parties involved recognize just how "fortunate" Tanaka is to have escaped any sort of significant injury.

"It's a very unfortunate event but I feel like I got very fortunate," Tanaka admitted. I" feel very lucky because it could've been something that's much worse. Right now, I have no symptoms at all. I'm able to get back to training. I feel very fortunate in a very unfortunate event."

