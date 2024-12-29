Yankees Rival 'Showed Interest' in Gleyber Torres Before Tigers Signing
Longtime New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres has signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.
In the wake of that signing, Torres conveyed that the Yankees never made an offer to bring him back to the Bronx.
"After the World Series, I got a lot of phone calls from other teams and just focused to get an opportunity in another place," Torres said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"I feel like I have to play where somebody wants to give the best for me, and I just want to be available to do the best for the team... I think [the Yankees] have other priorities and I'm not on the list. I'm good,” he added.
So while the Yankees never wanted Torres back, New York's biggest rival — the Boston Red Sox — had the 28-year-old firmly on their radar before he joined Detroit.
Alex Speier of the Boston Globe wrote in a December 28 article, "The Red Sox showed some interest in free agent Gleyber Torres — who would have filled the righthanded-hitting second baseman profile — but never made an offer to the 28-year-old before he agreed Friday to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Tigers.
"The Sox were believed to have other priority targets ahead of Torres," he added.
So while Boston was clearly interested in Torres, their additions at starting pitcher (such as trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler) show that they were more focused on improving their rotation instead of signing the former Yankees infielder.