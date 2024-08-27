Yankees' Rival Superstar Makes Free Agency Recruiting Pitch to Juan Soto
The most pressing question for the New York Yankees this upcoming MLB offseason is whether they'll re-sign 25-year-old superstar Juan Soto.
Soto has shined in his first year with the Yankees after being traded from the San Diego Padres in December 2023. As of August 27, Soto has a .296 average and 1.027 OPS with 37 home runs, 95 RBIs, 108 runs scored, and a league-leading 109 walks.
After amassing such a massively successful season, signing Soto this offseason is going to require a lot of cash. And ESPN insider Jeff Passan noted in an August 27 article that, "high-ranking front office and ownership-level sources believe the winter for Soto is going to play out like this: Yankees vs. Mets."
Passan spoke with Mets shortstop (and 2024 NL MVP candidate) Francisco Lindor about the other New York team potentially acquiring Soto. And Lindor's comments made it very clear that he'd like to see Soto sign with his squad this offseason.
"When it comes to the outfielder from across our borough, he's having a fantastic year and I hope he goes out there and breaks every record out there when it comes to getting paid," Lindor told Passan.
"If it's with us, it'll be fantastic. He'll help us a lot," he added.
If current Mets slugger Pete Alonso (who is also a free agent this offseason) decides to sign elsewhere, the Yankees' cross-town rivals will need another big bat in the middle of their lineup. And there's no bigger bat in this year's free agency class than Soto.
Lindor isn't alone in wanting to play alongside Soto, as every MLB player would surely be praising the 25-year-old's ability similarly if they were asked about him.
But because Soto's ultimate free agency decision is expected to be between the two New York teams, Lindor's recruiting pitch will surely strike a chord among Yankees fans.