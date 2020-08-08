Yankees' Kyle Higashioka Placed on 10-Day Injured List, Headlining Several Roster Moves

Ahead of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, the Yankees made a slew of sudden roster moves. One of which revealed New York's backup catcher is bound for some time on the injured list.

Kyle Higashioka was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a right oblique strain. The backstop has only played in three of the Bombers' 13 games thus far, most recently going 2-for-3 against the Phillies in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

In the place of Higashioka, utilityman Thairo Estrada was recalled from the club's Alternate Site. Yankees' manager Aaron Boone revealed on Friday that Estrada, along with four others, had made the trip to Tampa Bay for the weekend series as part of New York's taxi squad.

Estrada made the Yankees' Opening Day roster after an impressive performance at training camp earlier in the summer. He was then optioned, alongside Miguel Andújar, on Thursday.

Right-handed prospect Albert Abreu was also among the group that traveled with the team to Tampa. The 24-year-old — and Yankees' No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline — was added to the active roster as New York's 29th man for the doubleheader. Should he be called upon to pitch, it would be his Major League debut.

Finally, the Yankees signed veteran catcher Erik Kratz to a big-league contract, selecting him to the active roster, while designating right-hander Nick Tropeano for assignment.

Kratz, 40, will assume the backup catcher role after New York placed Chris Iannetta on the restricted list after Friday night's game. Iannetta is reportedly retiring from baseball, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Tropeano, a native of Long Island and lifelong Yankees fan, was in line to make his dreams come true after he was signed and added to the active roster in place of Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery) just days ago. Instead, the right-hander has been designated for assignment.

