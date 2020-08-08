InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka Placed on 10-Day Injured List, Headlining Several Roster Moves

Max Goodman

Ahead of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, the Yankees made a slew of sudden roster moves. One of which revealed New York's backup catcher is bound for some time on the injured list.

Kyle Higashioka was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a right oblique strain. The backstop has only played in three of the Bombers' 13 games thus far, most recently going 2-for-3 against the Phillies in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

In the place of Higashioka, utilityman Thairo Estrada was recalled from the club's Alternate Site. Yankees' manager Aaron Boone revealed on Friday that Estrada, along with four others, had made the trip to Tampa Bay for the weekend series as part of New York's taxi squad.

Estrada made the Yankees' Opening Day roster after an impressive performance at training camp earlier in the summer. He was then optioned, alongside Miguel Andújar, on Thursday.

Right-handed prospect Albert Abreu was also among the group that traveled with the team to Tampa. The 24-year-old — and Yankees' No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline — was added to the active roster as New York's 29th man for the doubleheader. Should he be called upon to pitch, it would be his Major League debut.

Finally, the Yankees signed veteran catcher Erik Kratz to a big-league contract, selecting him to the active roster, while designating right-hander Nick Tropeano for assignment.

Kratz, 40, will assume the backup catcher role after New York placed Chris Iannetta on the restricted list after Friday night's game. Iannetta is reportedly retiring from baseball, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Tropeano, a native of Long Island and lifelong Yankees fan, was in line to make his dreams come true after he was signed and added to the active roster in place of Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery) just days ago. Instead, the right-hander has been designated for assignment.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Masahiro Tanaka Gave Yankees Exactly What They Needed With Terrific Outing

Masahiro Tanaka gave the New York Yankees exactly what they needed, pitching five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's more on his outing

Max Goodman

by

CNorth

How This Ex-Rays Infielder Used His Experience In Tampa to Help the Yankees in Development of 'Revolutionary' Game Plans

The New York Yankees signed Matt Duffy to help with roster depth. Turns out Duffy brought with him some valuable stories from his time on the Tampa Bay Rays

Max Goodman

Yankees Pitch Usage of Seven-Inning Doubleheaders Beyond 2020 Season

The New York Yankees played their first seven-inning doubleheader this week and Mike Tauchman and Luke Voit believe MLB should use the format past 2020

Max Goodman

Yankees' Reasoning Behind 'Very Tough' Decision to Option Miguel Andújar

The New York Yankees optioned Miguel Andujar to the Alternate Site on Thursday. Here's why the decision was made and what to expect for the rest of the season

Max Goodman

'That's Not Characteristic of Me': Why a Struggling J.A. Happ Believes He Can Turn His Season Around

New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ has struggled so far in the 2020 MLB season. Here's why Happ and manager Aaron Boone believes he can get better

Max Goodman

Yankees Set New Franchise Record With Home Runs In First 11 Games

The New York Yankees set a new franchise record by hitting a home run in all 11 games to start the 2020 MLB season. The Yankees have 24 homers so far this year

Max Goodman

by

stevetestjohn

Why Yankees Feel They'll Be Able to Manage This Week's Challenging Road Trip

The New York Yankees start a challenging road trip, including doubleheaders against the Phillies and Rays. Here's why Aaron Boone thinks the team can manage

Max Goodman

Power Surge Aside, A Lights-Out Bullpen Has Fueled Yankees' Historic Start

Beyond home runs, the New York Yankees' bullpen — led by Zack Britton and Chad Green — has been instrumental in the Yankees' hot start to the 2020 MLB season

Max Goodman

Even After Aaron Judge's Scorching Hot Start, the Yankees' Star Doesn't Feel Locked In

Aaron Judge is leading MLB with six home runs this season, after two against the Red Sox, and the New York Yankees' slugger still doesn't feel locked in.

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Stays Undefeated in Yankees Uniform, Shuts Down Phillies in Yankee Stadium Debut

New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole won his third start of the 2020 regular season, shutting down the Philadelphia Phillies in his Yankee Stadium debut

Max Goodman