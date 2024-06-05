Yankees Rumored Target Is 'Gone For Sure' Making Deadline Deal Possible
The New York Yankees have the prospect capital needed to have a strong trade deadline.
New York continued to rack up wins and currently is tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in baseball at 43-19. The Yankees have found success in virtually every area of the game so far this season and don't have any clear needs.
The Yankees are in a fantastic spot but the deadline is quickly approaching and therefore the Yankees will be mentioned in rumors. New York doesn't need to make any major changes but it could help to add some more bullpen depth just in case injuries pop up down the stretch.
New York has been linked to Miami Marlins star reliever Tanner Scott on multiple occasions already this season and it sounds like he actually could be moved. ESPN's Jeff Passan took a look at each team as a preview for the deadline and said Scott is "gone for sure."
"Gone for sure are left-hander Tanner Scott, who might be the best reliever available, and first baseman Josh Bell, both of whom reach free agency this offseason," Passan said.
Scott has been great this season and could be just what the Yankees need. He has compiled a 1.50 ERA so far this season in 24 innings pitched and could be the perfect eighth-inning bridge to closer Clay Holmes.
It sounds like he will be moved so the Yankees should hop on the phone with the Marlins.
