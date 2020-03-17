REPORT: Second Yankees Minor Leaguer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A second Minor League player in the Yankees system has tested positive for COVID-19. Jon Heyman of MLB Network first reported the diagnosis on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

This player is now the second known cases of the virus among all Major League franchises.

The first case was revealed on Sunday. The player – who's identity has not been divulged by the team – had a running fever on Friday, stayed home, notified the Yankees' medical staff and went into self-quarantine.

Once his test results came back positive, all Yankees' Minor League players were told to go into self-quarantine for the next two weeks, New York's Minor League Spring Training complex was officially shut down and the organization braced for what could happen next.

Although the player with the first case of the virus acted accordingly and responsibly to his symptoms, it takes days – sometimes weeks – for evidence of the coronavirus to make its first appearance. Therefore, Minor League players that had interacted with this individual leading up to his fever on Friday were likely exposed unknowingly to COVID-19.

Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman spoke to reporters on Sunday, explaining both Minor League and Major League facilities at the Yankees' Spring Training complex would undergo an additional deep clean. He clarified that the first player to contract the virus – a "younger" Minor Leaguer – never spent time at George M. Steinbrenner Field with the rest of the Yankees' big-league roster.

No word yet as to whether or not this second individual to test positive for COVID-19 has come in contact with any Major League players this spring. Either way, an additional case means more Minor League players were possibly subject to the coronavirus and more players could test positive moving forward.

On Monday, Major League Baseball elected to further postpone Opening Day in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommended the cancelation of all gatherings with more than 50 people present for the next eight weeks.

