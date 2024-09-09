Yankees Set to Activate Versatile Infielder Following Lengthy IL Stint
The New York Yankees’ bench is about to become a lot more versatile.
On Sunday night, the club announced it had optioned outfielder Duke Ellis, primarily used as a pinch runner, to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Though the corresponding move was not immediately made official, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch confirmed that the Yankees were expected to activate veteran infielder Jon Berti from the injured list on Monday.
Berti, 34, has appeared in 17 games since being acquired by New York in a three-team trade on March 27. Before suffering a strained left calf and landing on the injured list on May 25, he hit .273/.322/.327 with one home run, six RBIs and four stolen bases over 60 plate appearances. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL on June 12.
While Berti primarily played third base during his first showing with the Yankees, his versatility allows him to contribute in several roles down the stretch. Over his seven-year big league career, he has also manned shortstop, second base, and all three outfield positions. With no set position for him to consistently start, he is expected to do a bit of everything — a plan already in motion based on his recent rehab games.
During his 14-game rehab stint split between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Berti logged 62 innings in the outfield and 21 innings in the infield, sometimes switching to left field mid-game. Offensively, he has impressed, posting a .874 OPS in those appearances. Over his last four Triple-A games, he went 9-for-17 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and six runs scored.
Given the Yankees’ struggles against left-handed pitching this season, adding a right-handed bat that can slot into nearly any position could make manager Aaron Boone’s job a lot easier. Berti, who has stolen 96 bases in 117 career attempts, may not be the same base-stealing threat he was in 2022 when he swiped 41 bags, but he still runs well enough to fill the role Ellis briefly held, all while providing more offensive upside.
The Yankees (82-61) have little room for error in the razor-thin AL East race, clinging to a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles (82-62) with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season. Top prospect Jasson Domínguez remains in the minors, as the team insists he would not get the consistent playing time he needs with Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham holding key roles. For now, they believe a versatile player like Berti, who can wear multiple hats off the bench, is better suited to join the big league roster at this time.