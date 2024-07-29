Yankees Shockingly Land Giants Star In Blockbuster Proposal By Insider
The New York Yankees already have made one great trade this week but could one more be on the way?
New York has a real shot at winning the World Series this year despite a disappointing month and now is in a much better place thanks to the addition of Jazz Chisholm Jr. There's still time for more moves, though.
The Yankees have the means to get a major deal done and even were mentioned as a possible option for San Francisco Giants superstar Blake Snell by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Fair or not, both teams are going to be tied to the biggest mystery this deadline: reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell," Passan said. "In his last four starts, he has been beyond brilliant. But because of his contract -- with an opt-out, he'll exercise if he continues to pitch well or a $31 million player option for 2025 he could trigger if he doesn't -- teams will be loath to give the San Francisco Giants the sort of return a player with Snell's ceiling warrants.
"Certainly, after the injuries to Kodai Senga and David Peterson the Mets could use a pitcher of his caliber, while the Yankees' rotation since their 50-22 start has the worst ERA in the AL (5.34) and second-worst in MLB behind only the Colorado Rockies."
Snell and the Yankees have played a little song and dance over the last year. At one point it seemed like the Yankees wanted him and even offered a deal but was rejected. Snell has shown some interest in New York at different points but the two sides haven't come together, yet.
There is a possibility that he is moved and he could fill a big need for New York. It wouldn't hurt to see what a deal would cost, at least.
