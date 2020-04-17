How Yankees' Schedule Would Look in Sports Illustrated's Proposed 43-Game Season, Expanded Postseason Format

One week ago, Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci published a 43-game season proposal for how Major League Baseball could play out a shortened campaign due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He asked readers, are you "ready to see baseball like you've never seen it before?"

It appears creativity and a never-before-seen framework will be necessary to foster any sort of season this year. As we slowly approach May 10 – when MLB's eight-week postponement in accordance to the CDC's guidelines on social gatherings will conclude – the baseball world anxiously awaits an update regarding what comes next.

In the meantime, rumors have been swirling. A proposed "Arizona-Florida plan" would send big-league clubs back to their Spring Training sites to begin a season with completely realigned divisions. Another approach puts the entire league in a bubble, playing solely in Arizona, where exposure to the virus could potentially be limited.

Verducci's proposal is optimistic. With the trajectory of COVID-19 in the United States an ongoing cause for concern and the timetable for fans to be able to return to stadium venues still lengthy, canceling all baseball this year is very much within the realm of possibility.

Nonetheless, included in Verducci's piece is a comprehensive blueprint for how the abbreviated regular season – taking place over two months – would transpire, in addition to an expanded postseason bracket.

Here's how the New York Yankees' schedule would look, assuming this optimistic proposal on what's ahead for MLB were to come true:

43-game regular season schedule

In order to make this happen, Verducci emphasized the necessity to limit travel.

Since teams will be playing in their home ballparks across the country within this plan, clubs flying cross-country and risking a scenario where a player or staff member could contract COVID-19 is too risky.

Therefore, each team will play their entire revised schedule against their division rivals, as well as those in their same geographical region in interleague play. That way, travel will be limited in large part to trips north to south as teams will remain at a respectable distance from their home base.

Here's how it works. Each team will play against those in their immediate division seven times (with one series at home and one on the road). Then, they'll take on the five clubs in the opposite league once (three games per series).

For the Yankees, that means seven games matched up with Baltimore, Boston, Tampa Bay and Toronto, in addition to one three-game set against Atlanta, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and Washington.

Pete Alonso sliding into second base as Gleyber Torres turns two – a possible situation when the Yankees take on the Mets in this proposed format Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

It's not ideal when it comes to competitive balance – as certain divisions have more competitive rosters than others – but no matter what, this situation won't be perfect. It'll takes some tolerance and understanding from all parties involved.

All in all, this ensures there are legitimate division champions. Again, the Yankees and each division rival will play the majority of their games against each other, while the remaining 15 interleague contests will be against an identical set of teams. That's as much of an even playing field as we can work with under these circumstances.

As Verducci spells out, that total of 43 contests can be played over the course of about two months. Let's say MLB is given a green light to start in August (for example). That gives the league 61 days to work with before October begins – and that's just one hypothetical.

Expanded postseason

With less games played during the regular season, Verducci explained that this is a perfect opportunity for MLB to test out an expanded postseason format.

The top seven teams from each league (rather than just three division winners and two wild card winners) will advance past the shortened campaign.

For those that just read that sentence and might be opposed to shifting the postseason, allow Verducci to remind you that we should be grateful for any baseball at all at this point.

"You want to complain that teams are seeded without playing the same schedule? Stuff it. If we ever get around to playing any kind of baseball this year, I don’t want hear any complaints about schedule inequities. I’ll take any baseball. I’ll take a 30-team bracket tournament. We’ll be in scramble mode. Anything goes."

The top seed in each league is awarded a first round bye. Then, in descending order of seeding, teams will choose their opponents from the remaining playoff-eligible teams for the 'Wild Card Series'. They'll face off in a three-game series rather than one decisive game, deciding which three teams join the top seed in the divisional round.

From there, the amount of games played in the Division Series, Championship Series and World Series remain its traditional lengths.

Verducci summarized that this proposal requires 80 days from Opening Day to a possible Game 7 in the World Series to work.

For a team like New York, in the running for a top seed purely based on its talented roster, they could benefit immensely from this plan. The question is, could MLB make it happen? Or better yet, will they have enough time once the virus is contained enough to resume play.

