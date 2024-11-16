Yankees Should Explore Trade For Gleyber Torres Replacement
All of the focus is on free agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto, and rightfully so, but the New York Yankees have at least two holes in their infield that must be addressed whether they bring back Soto or not.
The Yankees are in need of a first baseman and a second baseman, or they could acquire a third baseman and slide Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position at second. This also depends on if they re-sign Gleyber Torres or are unable to do so.
But let's assume Soto is retained in the Bronx in what is anticipated to be a massive historic deal that could start with a six. This would surely mean that Torres will be headed elsewhere.
With a majority of their resources going to Soto, the Yankees would likely have to look to some cheaper options to fill out their infield. As a result, they could potentially explore the trade market to bring in a second baseman.
One name they could take a flier on is Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers, who is entering his final year of arbitration in 2025. The 28-year-old is projected to make $6.7 million next season and likely wouldn't cost much in terms of prospects to acquire in a trade given Colorado is in rebuild mode.
Rodgers is coming off a solid campaign with the Rockies, where he slashed .267/.314/.407 with a .721 OPS, 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 135 games. However, he has yet to live up to being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft and a Top 100 prospect.
Rodgers is a right-handed bat that could work as a stopgap piece until infield prospect Caleb Durbin is ready for the majors. Durbin hit .287 with a .867 OPS, 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 82 games for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders last season.
If the Yankees re-sign Soto, their outfield will be solidified for the foreseeable future. But it doesn't solve their needs in the infield. New York's front office may have to get creative to address their holes, and Rodgers is an intriguing short-term option.