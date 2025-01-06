Yankees Should Pursue Ex-Braves World Series Winning Lefty Reliever
A January 3 article from Dan Martin of the New York Post conveyed the New York Yankees' most glaring roster role.
"At this point in the offseason, the Yankees have a pretty good idea of what the back end of their bullpen will look like, with newly acquired Devin Williams sliding into the closer role and Luke Weaver setting up the ex-Brewer and finishing games on occasion," Martin wrote.
"They’re hoping for key roles to be filled by Ian Hamilton, Mark Leiter Jr. and the now-healthy Jonathan Loaisiga — and that they can get continued success from Jake Cousins.
"What they don’t have anywhere on the 40-man roster is a left-handed reliever," he added.
Martin went on to mention free agent lefties Tim Hill and Andrew Chafin as solid options potential for the Yankees to fill this void.
However, these two southpaws aren't New York's only options. Another high-level lefty free agent is former Atlanta Braves hurler A.J. Minter, who could be a great fit in the Bronx.
Minter missed a large chunk of the 2023 season due to several injuries. But when he was healthy, he produced a 5-4 record with a stellar 2.62 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 39 appearances (34.1 innings pitched).
The 31-year-old was an integral part of Atlanta winning the 2021 World Series, as he threw 12 innings and amassed a 3.00 ERA and 3 holds in 8 appearances in that 2021 postseason.
Spotrac projects that Minter will sign a 3-year, $9 million contract this offseason. So if the Yankees prefer a lefty pitcher with a proven postseason pedigree, Minter could be their guy.