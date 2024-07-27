Yankees Should Reunite With Spark Plug Infielder Having Breakout Season
The New York Yankees must upgrade the third base position in the next three days, and their options are limited.
Even after making a big splash trade on Saturday to acquire second baseman/center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins in exchange for three minor leaguers, Chisholm Jr. has never played third before so it's still an area of need for the team.
And an old friend could help solve this issue since he has endured a career-best season for an AL East rival in 2024.
Said player is super utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has been a great pickup for the Toronto Blue Jays. Although he has been on the IL dating back to July 1 with a left knee sprain, the 29-year-old is beginning a rehab assignment on Saturday (today). There is no rule against trading a player on the IL, so the Yankees or any other team can still acquire him leading up until the deadline on July 30.
According to Blue Jays reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Toronto is not actively trying to trade Kiner-Falefa since he is under contract for $7.5 million in 2025. However, they're open to listening on offers for him from other teams.
Kiner-Falefa is a fit for the Yankees given his versatility, as well as his experience playing third base. Not to mention, he is having a breakout campaign this year, slashing .292/.338/.420 with a .758 OPS, seven home runs and 33 RBIs in 82 games with the Blue Jays.
The Yankees would take this type of offensive production at the hot corner in a second, as DJ LeMahieu has struggled immensely this season following a fractured foot suffered in spring training.
Kiner-Falefa spent the past two seasons with the Yankees, and was a productive role player during his time in the Bronx.
Adding Kiner-Falefa would bring in a low-cost bat to complement the arrival of Chisholm Jr., while allowing the team to possibly splurge on bullpen help and/or a starting pitcher. They're also expected to get DH Giancarlo Stanton back from the IL on Monday, and outfielder Jasson Dominguez was just activated in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, so he should be an option at the big-league level soon.
GM Brian Cashman brought in Chisholm Jr., but still has more holes to fill at the deadline. A reunion with Kiner-Falefa would be an upgrade over LeMahieu at third base.