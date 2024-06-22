Yankees Showing Interest In Former All-Star To Replace Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees will have to make an addition or two in the infield in the near future.
New York will be without the services of first baseman Anthony Rizzo for the foreseeable future after suffering a freak injury. There already was speculation that the Yankees were interested in acquiring a new first baseman thanks to Rizzo's struggles but not it seems like a necessity.
The Yankees certainly could make a major splash around the trade deadline, but it sounds like they are interested in adding depth before that. New York even reportedly has shown interest in former Boston Red Sox infielder Garrett Cooper after he recently was designated for assignment, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"With Anthony Rizzo sidelined for at least the next eight weeks due to a right forearm fracture, the New York Yankees are among the teams expressing interest in free-agent first baseman Garrett Cooper, according to sources," Murray said. "Cooper, 33, was recently released by the Red Sox after only 24 games in Boston, where he slashed a mere .171/.227/.229 with a .455 OPS, zero home runs, and five RBI.
"He was much better with the (Chicago Cubs) earlier in the season, recording a .270/.341/.432 slash line with one home run and six RBI in 12 games, and would add organizational depth at first base as well in the outfield."
His numbers weren't great with Boston, but he did have success with Chicago this season and has one All-Star nod under his belt. Don't be surprised if his name pops up again soon.
