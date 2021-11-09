Report: Yankees Sign Reliever Vinny Nittoli to Minor League Deal

The New York Yankees have reportedly signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract this offseason. Nittoli made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners this year.

The Yankees are poised to make some splashy moves this offseason, signing big-name free agents and monitoring the trade market.

Sometimes the lesser-known players that are added at this point in the offseason, however, turn out to be acquisitions that play a key role during the following season as well.

That in mind, there's a chance right-hander Vinny Nittoli is one of those high-upside offseason additions that contribute next spring.

The Yankees signed Nittoli to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, per Matt Kardos of Pinstriped Prospects.

Nittoli, who turns 31 on Thursday, reached the Majors for the first time last season, pitching in one inning for the Seattle Mariners. He recorded his first big-league strikeout, and showed some potential, but gave up a two-run home run to Trevor Story, raising his ERA to 18.00 in a small sample size.

Other than his big-league debut, Nittoli pitched in 30 games at the Triple-A level this year, suiting up for Seattle's affiliate in Tacoma along with the Twins' affiliate in St. Paul. Between those two stops, the right-hander posted a 5.05 ERA with a 3-4 record, six starts, seven games finished and 51 strikeouts in 41 innings.

Nittoli, a product of Xavier University, was drafted by the Mariners in the 25th round back in 2014. From there, he bounced around in the Minors, even pitching in independent ball from 2017 to 2018.

The right-hander will have a shot to prove himself and earn a roster spot this spring. As much as Nittoli doesn't profile as a hurler destined to have a locker at Yankee Stadium, don't discount the quality of this organization's coaching staff.

Just look at what New York was able to bring out of relievers like Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Joely Rodríguez and Lucas Luetge last year, players that didn't have tremendous numbers before donning pinstripes.

