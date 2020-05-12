Relive All Six Yankees No-Hitters on MLB Network Tuesday

Now this sounds like a perfect way to spend a day in quarantine.

To celebrate what would have been Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra's 95th birthday on Tuesday, all six no-hitters in Yankees franchise history will be aired on MLB Network.

Beginning at 10 a.m. ET, fans can relive all six historic performances, including three perfect games. The full slate will culminate in Don Larsen's perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series, with Berra behind the plate.

Here is MLB Network's on-air schedule:

10:00 a.m. – Jim Abbott no-hits the Cleveland Indians (September 4, 1993)





(September 4, 1993) 12:00 p.m. – Dave Righetti no-hits the Boston Red Sox (July 4, 1983)

(July 4, 1983) Righetti's no-hitter was on George M. Steinbrenner's birthday





2:00 p.m. – David Cone is perfect against the Montreal Expos (July 18, 1999)

(July 18, 1999) Cone's perfect game was on 'Yogi Berra Day'





4:00 p.m. – Doc Gooden no-hits the Seattle Mariners (May 14, 1996)

(May 14, 1996) Alex Rodriguez and Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez were in the lineup for the Mariners.





6:00 p.m. – David Wells is perfect against the Minnesota Twins (May 17, 1998)

(May 17, 1998) Wells struck out 11 Twins in his perfect game





8:00 p.m. – Don Larsen is perfect against the Brooklyn Dodgers (October 8, 1956)

(October 8, 1956) Larsen's perfect game is still the only one thrown in World Series history

*All Times EST

Each of these no-hitters took place at Yankee Stadium.

WATCH: Building the perfect pitcher using four pitches from the Yankees' staff

Ahead of the sixth no-hitter of the day, MLB Network’s Bob Costas and Tom Verducci will take a look back at each of these iconic performances with a new conversation.

