Yankees' Skipper Aaron Boone's Message to Fans: 'Stay Strong Together'

As baseball begins another dormant week due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone took to social media to speak directly to millions of fans. 

On New York's Twitter page Monday – with 3.4 million followers – Boone delivered a quick, heartfelt message to those longing for the game's return.

"Hey Yankee fans, Aaron Boone here. Miss seeing you guys. Miss seeing you guys out at [George M. Steinbrenner Field]. Miss seeing you guys at Yankee Stadium. But now is the time we've gotta make sure we all do our part in these challenging times. Make sure you're taking care of loved ones, friends and family. It's not going to be too long before I see you guys back out on the field. I can't wait for that day. In the meantime, let's just stay strong together. Take care."

Boone had begun his third season as the Yankees' manager this spring when COVID-19 escalated into a national emergency and forced Major League Baseball's hand to take preventative measures. The season was subsequently delayed after Spring Training was suspended – there is still no definitive date set for Opening Day.

In wake of the virus, Boone departed from Yankees' Spring Training last week, telling reporters he was driving back north to the tri-state area to be with his family during these unprecedented times. 

Players have taken to social media to pass the time during the season's delay. Others have continued working out at the Bombers' big-league complex – or, like ace Gerrit Cole, stayed loose with throwing partners at home while safely practicing social distancing.

Although Boone was unwaveringly optimistic – telling fans it won't be too long until his club will be back on the field – the baseball world is hunkering down for a regular season opener that's months away. 

