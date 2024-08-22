New York Yankees' Slugger Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo has been sidelined since fracturing his right forearm in a seventh-inning collision during a June 16 game against the Boston Red Sox.
The initial report was that Rizzo would miss about two months of action. This timetable has proved to be pretty accurate, as MLB.com's Bryan Hoch posted on X Wednesday night that, "Anthony Rizzo will begin a rehab assignment this weekend for Somerset. He will DH."
It remains to be seen how long Rizzo will play for Somerset (the Yankees' Double-A affiliate) before New York deems him ready to return to the big leagues. But Rizzo will likely need to get some repetitions at first base before returning.
The 35-year-old Rizzo rejoining the Yankees will force manager Aaron Boone to make a tough decision. Since Rizzo's injury, 25-year-old rookie Ben Rice has assumed everyday duties at first base and performed well enough.
Yet, given that Rice has a .150 average with a .525 OPS, one home run, and 3 RBIs in his last 15 games, his ongoing slump at the plate makes it likely that Rizzo will reclaim first base once he's deemed healthy enough.
Rizzo was going through his own slump when he got injured. In 264 at-bats this season, Rizzo is hitting .223 with a .630 OPS, eight home runs, and 28 RBI.
Platooning Rice and Rizzo at first base wouldn't make sense because both are left-handed hitters. So although Rizzo will almost certainly reclaim the position once his rehab assignment ends, he'll need to perform at the plate if he doesn't want to lose playing time to Rice down the stretch.