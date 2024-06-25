Yankees Sluggers Remain in Contention in All-Star Game Voting
New York Yankees Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton were among the top two vote-getters at their positions as the latest results in All-Star Game voting were released on Monday.
With first phase voting set to end at noon eastern on Thursday, outfielder Aaron Judge is not only poised to advance to the second phase, he could lock up a spot in the All-Star Game if he remains the American League’s top vote-getter.
Judge had 2,375,199 votes and led all outfielders.
If he remains in the lead, he will be in line to make his sixth All-Star Game. He was a starter last year for the AL.
Juan Soto wouldn’t have the same guarantee, but he is second in voting among outfielders with 2,136,383 votes. He is also the second-leading vote-getter in the AL, so if he was able to overtake Judge he would get the automatic nod.
Soto has been named an All-Star three times, all in the National League. He was named a reserve last season.
The bad news is that first phase voting doesn’t carry over to second phase voting, which starts on Sunday. So whichever one doesn’t get the automatic berth has to fight with the other top six vote-getters for the remaining two outfield spots.
After Judge and Soto the rest of the top six outfielders include Houston’s Kyle Tucker, Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and the Baltimore duo of Anthony Santander and Colton Cowser. Alex Verdugo is seventh in voting in the outfield, more than 100,000 votes behind Cowser.
The third Yankees player that could advance to phase two is designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. He had 717,023 votes, which put him behind Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, who has 963,519 votes.
Stanton is dealing with an injury that is likely to keep him out of the All-Star Game.
Other Yankees are high in voting, but well out of the running for the top two at their position.
Catcher Jose Trevino is third with 388,072 votes, but he is behind Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman and Kansas City’s Salvador Perez, who both have more than one million votes.
Anthony Volpe is third at shortstop, but he is more than 400,000 votes behind second place Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.
First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is out with an injury, is fourth in voting at his position, while Oswaldo Cabrera is fourth at third base. Gleyber Torres is seventh at second base.
The Yankees close out June with two games at the New York Mets and four games at the Toronto Blue Jays.
In July, the Yankees host the Red and the Red Sox, followed by road series at the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles before the All-Star Break.